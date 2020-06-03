Beemac Logistics uses Trucker Tools to facilitate real-time shipment tracking, document management

BEAVER, Pa. — Beemac Logistics is now using Trucker Tools’ cloud-based applications and tools, and is leveraging the company’s mobile driver app to streamline communications and interactions with truckload operators.

Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Virginia, provides trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry.

Beemac, which uses McLeod’s PowerBroker as its core transportation management system (TMS), has integrated its TMS with Trucker Tools’ real-time shipment tracking and digital document management offerings, and is using the Trucker Tools mobile driver app to improve carrier tracking compliance and accuracy.

The real-time shipment tracking feature allows Beemac brokers and shippers to gain near-instant visibility to truckload moves in transit. Teaming the Trucker Tools mobile driver app with the embedded GPS features of a driver’s smartphone allows automated shipment location updates to be transmitted as frequently as every five minutes. Truckers moving Beemac loads can set tracking updates automatically; these Updates are sent directly into Beemac’s TMS, where they can be viewed by Beemac’s customer-service agents, as well as by shippers. The visibility app also provides updated ETAs and facilitates simple, direct communication with drivers.

Truckers often struggle to get critical shipping documents to brokers and shippers in a timely, complete manner. With Trucker Tools’ digital document management, drivers can use their smartphones to scan key documents and transmit them electronically, where the information flows directly into Beemac’s TMS. This helps speed transaction processing and accelerates payment. In addition, because the transaction takes place over a secure, private, closed-loop network, truckers are protected against fraudulent activity such as “double-brokering.”

Michael Ceravolo, chief commercial officer for Beemac, said partnering with Trucker Tools was consistent with the company’s overall technology strategy, which emphasizes cost-effective technologies that can boost efficiency, improve data quality and timeliness, and provide differentiated capability.

“Trucker Tools had the functionality we wanted. It’s a proven platform, enjoys deep support both from brokers and carriers, and with the integration tools already built and available with McLeod, it was a no-nonsense plug-and=play deployment,” he said. “When you can acquire cutting-edge third-party technology that is proven and already has wide market adoption, and complements existing capabilities, it’s pretty much a slam-dunk decision.”

Ceravolo described the Trucker Tools support team as “phenomenal,” adding, “They delivered on their commitments and now our operating team, customers and carriers are reaping the benefits.”

He added that Trucker Tools’ mobile driver app, which features automated processes, intuitive workflows, and a 17 driver-focused features and functions, was the largest differentiator.

“As the market has shifted and shippers demand more and more real-time tracking, truckers don’t want to download multiple apps that only do one thing,” Ceravolo said. “When we polled our network, the Trucker Tools app stood out as preferred because of its ease of use, and the many features that make drivers more efficient and life on the road easier for them. That’s critical, and will become even more so as capacity tightens.”

Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools, said the company is “excited to join Beemac as a key strategic technology partner. It’s a great fit of both culture and vision,” he continued. “We are focused on being innovative and responsive in support of Beemac’s mission, goals and objectives to profitably grow their business and create enduring value for their customers.”