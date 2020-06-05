Carrier Transicold of Southern California opens New Inland Empire facility

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — Carrier Transicold of Southern California (CTSC) has opened a new 42,000-square-foot service facility to provide essential support to the growing needs of refrigerated transporters serving the food distribution and agricultural industries in California’s Inland Empire region.

The modern 12-bay facility is the largest of CTSC’s three locations in Southern California. Situated on a 6.5-acre parcel at 2610 Rubidoux Blvd. in Jurupa Valley, near the confluence of I-215 and California State Highways 60 and 91, the new location provides convenient access to trucking fleets and owner-operators throughout the busy transit corridor.

CTSC is part of the North America dealer network of Carrier Transicold, a provider of equipment and services that support the shipping of temperature-controlled cargo and cold-chain visibility. Equipment sold and serviced by CTSC includes Carrier Transicold refrigeration systems for trucks, trailers, rail cars and intermodal containers.

Branching out from its headquarters in City of Industry near Los Angeles, CTSC added a small satellite operation in the Inland Empire region four years ago to enable more convenient access for customers who serve a growing number of distribution centers in the area. As demand increased, the need to expand to a larger, more robust facility became evident, according to Bill Willett, president and CEO of CTSC.

“Our new facility provides better access and greater convenience for refrigerated haulers serving the area, and especially those entering Southern California from the east,” Willett said. “It’s another example of how we are investing deeply to help support our customers.”

In addition to a well-appointed service area, which is equipped with exhaust emissions-compliance systems and staffed by 25 technicians, the new CTSC facility includes a parts warehouse, office space, a training center supported by two full-time trainers, a showroom and a large lounge for drivers.

Helping to limit engine emissions and noise, the parking lot includes electric plug-in stanchions to support equipment, such as Carrier Transicold’s Vector trailer refrigeration systems that can run on electric power when parked. The facility also includes vehicle-charging stations that will support CTSC’s electric shop vehicles, along with six hybrid mobile service units used for emergency roadside calls and on-site support at trailer drop yards and other customer facilities.

“California is an agricultural powerhouse that relies on a strong cold chain to move perishable goods around the state and throughout the nation,” said Tom Spencer, dealer network manager for Carrier Transicold. “This new facility is a great example of CTSC’s commitment to fleets and owner-operators and will help it continue to meet the needs of refrigerated haulers in Southern California.”