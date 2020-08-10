Carrier Transicold’s new thin-profile Vector HE 19 unit delivers sustainability, efficiency, capacity for intermodal transport

The Trucker News Staff
Vector HE 19 Intermodal Unit
Carrier Transicold’s new Vector HE 19 domestic intermodal container refrigeration unit is as much as 36% more effective than similar units, according to the manufacturer. (Courtesy: Carrier Transicold)

ATHENS, Ga. — Carrier Transicold, part of Carrier Global Corp., has introduced a sleek new high-efficiency Vector HE 19 unit that the company says will deliver the greatest cooling and freezing capacities of any domestic intermodal container refrigeration system in its thin-profile class.

“The Vector HE 19 unit is trim and high-performing, delivering more BTUs of cooling per hour per RPM than any model in the thin-profile class — as much as 36% more efficient than its competition,” said Bill Maddox, senior manager of product management for Carrier Transicold. “With its modern new design, the Vector HE 19 unit delivers 16% greater deep-frozen capacity and 20% more refrigeration capacity than its class competitor.”

The Vector HE 19 unit is Carrier Transicold’s first North American transport refrigeration system that exclusively uses the next-generation refrigerant R-452A. Developed for lower environmental impact, R-452A has a global-warming potential about half that of the refrigerant traditionally used in transport applications.

About 40% thinner than a traditional intermodal refrigeration unit, the Vector HE 19 unit is well suited for 53-foot domestic intermodal containers because it optimizes space utilization within, improving shipping efficiency over both rail and highway. Up to 7% more cargo can be carried — 15 pallet rows rather than the usual 14.

As with other models in the Vector platform, the new unit features patented E-Drive technology developed by Carrier Transicold. With E-Drive technology, a high-output generator is direct-coupled to a diesel engine to power a uniquely all-electric refrigeration system. Intelligent controls automatically activate individual components, such as the compressor and fans, running only what it needs, precisely when needed, so components run less and last longer than traditional counterparts.

The simplified refrigeration architecture eliminates many routine-maintenance parts used in conventional transport refrigeration units, such as vibrasorbers, clutches, shaft seals, alternators, drive belts and pulleys.

The Vector HE 19 unit has integrated electric standby, enabling the unit to be plugged into a power source when parked. This helps eliminate emissions and noise from the refrigeration unit engine, conserve fuel and reduce operating costs. E-Drive technology delivers the unit’s full rated refrigeration capacity when on standby, unlike add-on standby systems that add weight and complexity without delivering full capacity.

The Vector HE 19 unit can be coupled with Carrier Transicold’s eSolutions telematics system for remote monitoring of system operation and container temperatures, and for enhanced capabilities, such as remote software updates, data downloads and system diagnostics.

