Daimler Dealer Network expanding capacity with 700 additional service bays

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America LLC’s (DTNA) dealer network is building or remodeling more than 40 locations across 30 U.S. states and Canadian provinces to add 700 more service bays in 2020.

“This expansion represents an investment by DTNA’s dealer partners toward a mutual commitment to a 24-hour or less repair turnaround,” said Kevin Bangston, general manager of dealer network development. “The need of our customers for maximum uptime has never been more apparent than it is in today’s environment. They are what makes the complex logistics and supply chain of our global economy work. When our customers do need service, DTNA and our dealers are committed to getting them back on the road as quickly as possible.”

The new service bays will increase potential network capacity by up to 3.5 million service hours per year and are being added where the customer need is greatest. 300 new service bays will be added in the Southeast and 90 additional bays will be added at a single Texas location alone. U.S. cities with significantly expanding service capacity include Nashville; Kansas City; South Bend, Ind.; and Columbus, Ohio.

Canadian dealers are adding service capacity as well. In Winnipeg, a new 30-plus bay facility is currently under construction while a Montreal location with 20 service bays is expected to open by the end of the year.