Daimler Trucks North America annual technician skills competition adds new virtual rounds

PORTLAND, Ore. — Not every job can be done remotely. Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) service technicians are busy getting trucks back on the road, diagnosing issues and making repairs while observing the new safety requirements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DTNA’s annual Technician Skills Competition, which recognizes and rewards top-performing service technicians, reflects the hands-on nature of the work. This year’s competition features new virtual elements due to the circumstances brought on by the global health crisis.

As it has every year, the competition began with a written exam in early June, with more than 1,000 tests taken by technicians from Freightliner and Western Star dealerships and Detroit distributors in the U.S. and Canada. Next, the 28 top-scoring vehicle and engine technicians will compete in a “virtual” hands-on competition August 11-12. Unlike previous years, when technicians traveled to DTNA headquarters in Portland, Oregon, to compete, this year’s finalists this year will be tested at their dealerships. The judges will use computers and video to “walk” the technicians through different stations, where they’ll be evaluated on how quickly they can troubleshoot problems. The best vehicle and engine technicians will be recognized Aug. 13 in a virtual ceremony.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made us more aware than ever of the importance and indispensability of our technicians and service network” said Admir Kreso, general manager for Dealer Service for DTNA.

“As our vehicles become increasingly complex, it is critical that we support the development and innovation of our technicians so that they can be on the cutting edge,” Kreso continued. “Technicians truly drive the uptime revolution for our customers, and they are a big part of why DTNA leads the industry.”

With a service network spanning the U.S. and Canada, DTNA and its affiliated service locations invest more than $20 million in technician training and development annually. Some programs and initiatives include: