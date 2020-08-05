Drivewyze adds new weigh-station bypass locations in Montana, Illinois

DALLAS — Drivewyze has bolstered its PreClear weigh-station bypass service with 12 new locations in Montana and Illinois. The new sites expand the company’s weigh-station services in both states to offer drivers even more bypass opportunities. Montana now has 12 active Drivewyze sites, while Illinois has 17 bypass locations.

According to Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze, the expansion in both states, further streamlines freight movement.

“Not having to stop for inspections saves both time and money — weigh station bypass is the low-hanging fruit for fleets and owner-operators to keep on the move,” he said. “It’s one of the best ROIs (return on investments) in the industry.”

In Montana, new weigh-station bypass locations will help truckers through Clearwater Junction, a truck corridor about 30 miles east of Missoula, and through Lima, a busy route that connects Montana, Idaho and Utah.

In Illinois, one of the busiest states in the country for truck traffic, the new Drivewyze locations will help keep traffic moving past often-congested weigh stations. Carlock is on the main route between Peoria and Bloomington, while Brownstown is the main thoroughfare between St. Louis and Indianapolis. Peotone, just south of Chicago, takes drivers right into Chicago.

“But the big ‘win’ for our customers is they can now bypass up to nine inspection sites going from Chicago to the Kentucky border, five sites from Indiana to Missouri, and four sites from Chicago to St. Louis,” Heath said.

Based on an industry average of five minutes for a normal inspection — or sometimes up to an hour, depending on the level of inspection — drivers can save substantial time through weigh-station bypass.

“The trip from Chicago to Kentucky alone could take around five hours with Drivewyze and uninterrupted driving. You’d have to tack on at least 45 more minutes, at bare minimum, if the driver had to pull in at inspection sites,” Heath said. “That’s a huge time savings with Drivewyze PreClear.”

The new locations include:

Montana

Lima, Interstate 15, northbound and southbound;

Cameron, U.S. Highway 287, northbound and southbound;

Clearwater Junction State Highway 200/83, eastbound and southbound; and

Clearwater Junction State Highway 200, westbound.

Illinois

Brownstown, Interstate 70, eastbound;

Carlock, Interstate 74, eastbound and westbound; and

Peotone, Interstate 57, northbound and southbound.

With the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service on their Drivewyze-enabled electronic logging devices (ELDs), telematics devices, smartphones or tablets, customers can receive bypass opportunities at more than 800 locations in 47 states and provinces.

Drivewyze PreClear weigh-station bypass service, and the Drivewyze Safety Notifications service (which provides safety notifications for high rollover areas, mountain corridors, and low bridges, as well as parking availability), are available to carriers on supported ELDs and other in-cab telematics devices, through the Drivewyze partner network.