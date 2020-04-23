David Compton:

Joining me today is David Manis, regional sales manager from Stellar Electronics. Dave, welcome to the show.

David Manis:

Thank you Dave. Thank you as well.

David Compton:

So it’s a pleasure to have you today. I’m really interested to talk about Stellar Electronics, and especially this headset. And want to tell our viewers right now at the end of this piece, we’re going to talk about giving some of these bad boys away.

David Manis:

Absolutely.

David Compton:

So make sure to watch this thing all the way through because we’ve got a great giveaway where you can wear one of these things just like Dave is right now. So first of all, tell me a little bit about Stellar Electronics. I mean, I know a little bit about the company, but it seems to me that this is a company that is building a product that has trucker’s feedback. I mean, it’s not just a bunch of electronic engineers that are building something that is not focused for this industry. Tell me a little bit about that.

David Manis:

Yes. Well hey, we’re just a small company. We just started last year. We are a bunch of trucking professionals. I’m a driver myself. We started this company under the premise that we wanted to offer something to the trucking industry, specifically the trucking drivers, that they can use and utilize, especially in a safety sensitive work environment and also something that’s comfortable such as the headset. And this is our way of giving back to them.

David Compton:

Yeah, very, very cool. So let’s talk in specifics, because I’m really curious to get into this thing, seeing it on your head there. This is the Pluto Duo. So tell me a little bit about the product.

David Manis:

This headset stands alone from our competitors on the market. It’s just a super awesome comfortable headset. The Pluto is one side of the headset. This microphone has too mods built in which gives crystal clear clarity as you’re speaking and also as you’re doing messaging, receiving, sending text messages back and forth. It’s just crystal clear clarity. On the opposite side of my ear is what’s called the Duo, which acts at the power bank and the battery pack. And it has crystal clear stereo quality. It’s just an awesome, awesome performing headset that is so underrated and we’re just so excited to get it out to the trucking industry professionals.

David Compton:

Well, very cool. I know a few on the team here and actually at thetrucker.com have the headset and raved about it and that’s how we linked up with you guys. So proof is in the pudding from our side. We love the product. So how can they find out about where to buy these bad boys? Going to your website, will that work?

David Manis:

Hey, absolutely. You can check out our website at stellarelectronic.com. You can also find us on Facebook, we have our own Facebook page. We also have a LinkedIn website as well on LinkedIn. And you can also find us on Twitter as well.

David Compton:

Wonderful.

David Manis:

And my credentials are on the webpage, so under Stellar Electronic, you can find me there. If you have any questions, you’re more than welcome to email me or call me. Either one.

David Compton:

Very good. So for all of our viewers out there, if you want to have a chance to win one of these wonderful headsets, the Pluto Duo, you can go to headsetgiveaway.com. It’s right there on the screen. Go there, enter, and we’re going to be giving away several of these.

David Manis:

That’s right.

David Compton:

So Dave, thank you very much for joining us, and thanks for giving away some of these to our viewers. We appreciate it.

David Manis:

You’re very welcome, Dave. Thank you as well.