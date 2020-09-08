FleetPride acquires Triple K Fleet Services, expanding service market in Pennsylvania

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride Inc. has acquired the assets of Triple K Fleet Services. Triple K is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and has two additional locations, one in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and one in York, Pennsylvania. The acquisition gives FleetPride a total of seven branches in Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to join FleetPride,” said Rod Coupal, owner of Triple K. “This will give us the ability to expand our assortment of parts and service options for our customers throughout southern Pennsylvania. It also creates new growth opportunities for our employees.”

Triple K, which first opened in 2006, is named for Coupal’s three children — Kellie, Kyle, and Kaitlin. All three Triple K locations offer repair and maintenance.

“The addition of Triple K expands our ability to reach new customers in all three markets,” said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and branch operations for FleetPride. “Triple K offers extensive maintenance and repair for truck, trailer and body, as well as a significant towing operation. We welcome Rod Coupal and the employees at Triple K to the FleetPride team.”

Formed in 1999, FleetPride operates more than 280 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 service centers that employ more than 300 trained technicians.

By expanding FleetPride’s service centers, the company provides value to local customers, regional fleets and national accounts through a fully integrated parts and service experience, Harris noted.

“Being in the service business is important to us, and we continue making significant investments in it,” he continued. “Recently, we completed the implementation of Karmak Fusion as a new service management system across all FleetPride Service Centers, and it will be added to all three Triple K locations.”