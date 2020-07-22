Freightliner updates Smart Source app to offer personalized options, added resources

The Trucker News Staff
Smart Source App
Freightliner’s updated Smart Source app offers an intuitive design and enhanced features designed to help drivers find the information they need to efficiently operate their truck. (Courtesy: Freightliner)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Freightliner has updated its Smart Source app to provide an improved user experience for professional drivers with a new design, personalized notification options and enhanced product-support features.

The Smart Source app helps drivers stay connected with Freightliner for up-to-date product news, training videos and support information. The new features expand on the app’s versatility and help drivers quickly find the information they need to efficiently operate their Freightliner truck.

“Drivers are more connected than ever before, and we are dedicated to providing them with useful information about their vehicles delivered in a familiar and easily accessible format via their mobile device,” said Kelly Gedert, vice president of on-highway market development for Daimler Trucks North America.

In addition to a more intuitive design, updates to the Smart Source app include:

  • An expanded library of VIN-based training videos, which allow users to enter the last six digits of their VIN directly into the app to access product training that’s relevant to their specific truck.
  • Links to online driver and maintenance manuals by model.
  • Quick access to the Freightliner Roadside Assistance Program.
  • Optional push notifications so users can be instantly alerted when new training videos, news or additional product information is added.

The Smart Source app can be downloaded free on the Apple App store or Google Play.

