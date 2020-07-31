Fyda Freightliner Pittsburgh to launch mobile repair service program Aug. 1

PITTSBURGH — Fyda Freightliner Pittsburgh Inc., at 20 Fyda Drive in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, will launch a new Mobile Repair Service (MRS) program Monday, Aug. 3. The service will be available during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and emergency call-out is available 24/7.

Fyda Pittsburgh’s MRS program is designed to create a better partnership with customers by offering additional services to support their businesses.

“We feel that mobile service will add value and convenience for our customers. We expect MRS to be an extension of our shop capabilities and that our customers will find this to be another great option to reduce downtime,” said Brian Conkle, service manager.

The core of the MRS program is the service vehicle itself, a 2020 Freightliner M2 106 with a customized service truck body that’s fully equipped for a full range of truck repair and preventative maintenance services. MRS will literally bring the truck repair shop to customers on site, offering scheduled warranty repairs, recalls, product bulletins, diagnostic and repair services, and contract preventative maintenance services. MRS will also provide 24/7 emergency and roadside assistance repairs. Services will be performed by factory trained and certified repair technicians.

Fyda Freightliner Pittsburgh is an Elite Support Certified full-service dealer of new Freightliner and Western Star trucks and Freightliner Sprinter vans, and carries a large inventory of all-makes of pre-owned vehicles.

Serving the Pittsburgh transportation hub since 1996, Fyda Freightliner offers full vehicle repair and maintenance in the 55-bay service department and body shop, in addition to the new MRS program. The dealership also includes a professional heavy-truck detail shop, a parts department that stocks more than $1.6 million in OE and all makes of commercial truck parts, and new and used truck sales.

Fyda Pittsburgh MRS will be available to perform warranty repairs for:

* Freightliner, Western Star and Freightliner custom chassis vehicles;

* Detroit, Cummins and CAT diesel engines;

* Detroit DT12 and Eaton transmissions;

* Detroit, Eaton and Meritor axles; and

* Wabco and Bendix ABS systems.

Fyda Freightliner Pittsburgh’s MRS program is not limited existing customers.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with new customers that have been too distant from us to use our services in the past. We plan to eliminate the challenge of getting dealer quality service on site through our mobile repair service,” Conkle said.

Customers may schedule service by calling 724-514-2055, emailing pittserv@fydafreightliner.com or filling out a request for service online at www.fydafreightliner.com (available Aug. 1). After-hours requests will be available soon.