J.B. Hunt makes first company delivery using the all-electric Freightliner eCascadia

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. announced Aug. 11 that it has completed its first delivery using the Freightliner eCascadia, an all-electric Class 8 truck produced by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

The transport, a 120-mile intermodal haul for Walmart, kicks off a three-month testing phase in which J.B. Hunt will integrate the eCascadia with its day-to-day fleet operations in Los Angeles. The eCascadia that J.B. Hunt is testing is part of the Freightliner Customer Experience Fleet, an initiative to provide DTNA customers with first-hand experience implementing electric vehicles within their operations.

“J.B. Hunt is continually exploring innovative solutions such as the eCascadia to improve the sustainability of our fleet and operations,” said Craig Harper, executive vice president and chief operations officer at J.B. Hunt. “We are excited to test this vehicle and gain more hands-on experience with all-electric tractors.”

With zero tailpipe emissions, the eCascadia is an environmentally friendly vehicle that can greatly reduce a fleet’s carbon footprint. On a full charge, the series-produced eCascadia is expected to have a driving range of up to 250 miles, making it ideal for local and regional distribution and drayage. The all-electric tractor has a 525-horsepower engine and can recharge as much as 80% in just 90 minutes.

“Together with our great customers, we are leading the way to a future of CO2-neutral commercial transportation,” said Richard Howard, senior vice president of on-highway sales and marketing for DTNA. “The collaboration between vehicle manufacturer and transportation logistics experts is a necessity to develop these industry leading technologies, and we’re proud to share this journey with our important customers J.B. Hunt and Walmart.”

Charging stations have been installed at J.B. Hunt’s Los Angeles terminal, and drivers are being trained on an ongoing basis to operate the eCascadia.

“Walmart encourages and works with our suppliers to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their sustainability efforts,” said Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability for Walmart. “This new pilot is reflective of J.B. Hunt’s commitment to maximizing the sustainability of their fleet, and we look forward to learning more as the company tests new innovations to help meet the demands of business in a more sustainable way.”