Latest generation of WABCO lightweight single-piston air disc brakes now an option on International’s LT, RH series trucks

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
35
WABCO MAXXUS L2 Air Disc Brake
WABCO MAXXUS L2.0 brakes are the lightest tractor air disc brakes available for commercial vehicles in North America, weighing just 66.9 pounds. (Courtesy: ZF)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Navistar has added WABCO MAXXUS L2.0 air disc brakes to the available options for International’s LT and RH series trucks, according to ZF’s commercial vehicle control systems division. ZF, an air disc brake supplier to commercial truck and trailer OEMs and fleets, touts the brakes as the North American market’s “lightest high-performance air disc brake.”

The new WABCO MAXXUS air disc brake, manufactured in Charleston, South Carolina, has been proven through more than 6.5 million miles of road testing. In addition to exceptional road-proven performance and reliability, MAXXUS L2.0 brakes are the lightest tractor air disc brakes available for commercial vehicles in North America, weighing just 66.9 pounds. An International LT or RH Series equipped with optional WABCO MAXXUS L2.0 brakes will be approximately 80 pounds lighter weight than the standard air disc brake.

“ZF, like Navistar, is intensely focused on offering reliable and innovative technologies that help increase vehicle safety, performance, customer uptime and ROI,” said Julien Plenchette, sales business leader of ZF’s commercial vehicle control systems division.

“Market-leading drag torque control combined with a lightweight brake design help fleets save money on fuel while increasing load capacity,” Plenchette continued. “With up to 43 fewer parts than competing double-piston air disc brake designs, and next-generation features that provide faster serviceability, MAXXUS L2.0 will help support vehicle uptime for customers.”

ZF engineers developed an advanced adjuster mechanism designed to continuously and precisely maintain optimal running clearance between the brake pads and rotor, even under extreme conditions, minimizing the risk of hot runners. In addition, MAXXUS L2.0 air disc brakes feature the company’s most advanced taper wear mitigation system, with an offset integrated pressure plate and larger piston that’s designed to provide more consistent, precise pressure across the full pad face, ensuring more even pad wear.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Volvo VNR Electric Charging Location on Truck Body

Volvo LIGHTS project brings new charging options for electric trucks with UL certification of...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In collaboration with Volvo Trucks North America and key suppliers participating in the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project,...
Used Tractor Trailers on Sales Lot

Sales volume of used Class 8 tractors up 15% for July but average price,...

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks, published by ACT Research, used...
DEF Sign at Fuel Pump

Old World Industries, BlueDEF Brand join collaborative forum to help promote clean diesel technology

WASHINGTON — The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) welcomes Old World Industries LLC (OWI), maker of BlueDEF, to the forum, which is celebrating its 20th year. Through...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here