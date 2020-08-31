Latest generation of WABCO lightweight single-piston air disc brakes now an option on International’s LT, RH series trucks

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Navistar has added WABCO MAXXUS L2.0 air disc brakes to the available options for International’s LT and RH series trucks, according to ZF’s commercial vehicle control systems division. ZF, an air disc brake supplier to commercial truck and trailer OEMs and fleets, touts the brakes as the North American market’s “lightest high-performance air disc brake.”

The new WABCO MAXXUS air disc brake, manufactured in Charleston, South Carolina, has been proven through more than 6.5 million miles of road testing. In addition to exceptional road-proven performance and reliability, MAXXUS L2.0 brakes are the lightest tractor air disc brakes available for commercial vehicles in North America, weighing just 66.9 pounds. An International LT or RH Series equipped with optional WABCO MAXXUS L2.0 brakes will be approximately 80 pounds lighter weight than the standard air disc brake.

“ZF, like Navistar, is intensely focused on offering reliable and innovative technologies that help increase vehicle safety, performance, customer uptime and ROI,” said Julien Plenchette, sales business leader of ZF’s commercial vehicle control systems division.

“Market-leading drag torque control combined with a lightweight brake design help fleets save money on fuel while increasing load capacity,” Plenchette continued. “With up to 43 fewer parts than competing double-piston air disc brake designs, and next-generation features that provide faster serviceability, MAXXUS L2.0 will help support vehicle uptime for customers.”

ZF engineers developed an advanced adjuster mechanism designed to continuously and precisely maintain optimal running clearance between the brake pads and rotor, even under extreme conditions, minimizing the risk of hot runners. In addition, MAXXUS L2.0 air disc brakes feature the company’s most advanced taper wear mitigation system, with an offset integrated pressure plate and larger piston that’s designed to provide more consistent, precise pressure across the full pad face, ensuring more even pad wear.