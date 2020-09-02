Link’s ROI Cabmate retrofit kits now available for Freightliner, Kenworth, International, Peterbilt and Volvo sleeper cab models

SOUIX CENTER, Iowa — Link Manufacturing Ltd., a producer of specialty-engineered suspensions, now offers aftermarket kits for its ROI Cabmate Semi-Active Cab Suspension for popular sleeper cab makes and models, including the Freightliner Cascadia, the Kenworth T680, the Peterbilt 579, International’s LT series, and the Volvo VNL and VNR series.

The kits are designed and engineered to replace original factory-installed cab suspensions with Link’s intelligent cab suspensions that feature the company’s Road Optimized Innovation (ROI) technology.

Unlike traditional cab suspensions that are tuned to deliver a specific quality of ride only within a narrow range of surface and load conditions, the ROI Cabmate adapts to whatever it encounters, according to the manufacturer. The ROI Cabmate’s electronic control unit (ECU) uses proprietary algorithms to interpret a constant data stream from an accelerometer that monitors the motion of the cab, and a position sensor that measures the position and velocity of the cab relative to the frame. The system responds at speeds beyond human perception, adjusting shock absorber stiffness with computer-controlled precision. The result is optimized ride comfort, improved cab stability and an overall reduction in noise and vibration.

“The contrast between traditional passive spring and damper cab suspensions and Link’s new ROI Cabmate is the difference between the analog and digital worlds,” said Eli DeGroff, product manager of Road Optimized Innovations for Link Manufacturing. “Our state-of-the-art ROI Cabmate suspension sets a new benchmark, responding to changing conditions in real time, making hundreds of adjustments per second and delivering an ultra-premium driving experience that simply wasn’t possible before and isn’t available with any other cab suspension.”

A vehicle that’s retrofitted with the ROI Cabmate will operate in a constant state of dynamic dampening to produce an optimal ride for drivers and passengers, improving alertness and reducing fatigue, according to Link Manufacturing. Regardless of what a vehicle’s wheels encounter, the ROI Cabmate responds instantaneously, with the ideal stiffness, to control and reduce cab motion and vibration. The system also counteracts the effects of wind shear as well as turbulence from other vehicles.

While developing and refining its aftermarket kits, Link logged more than three million miles of field-testing data for the system. Among the participating fleets were C.R. England, Ploger Transportation and Valley Transportation in the U.S., as well as XCF Transporte Carga Consolidada in Mexico.

“I drove more than 130,000 test miles with Link’s new ROI Cabmate, and I would characterize it as nothing less than the gold standard in cab suspensions,” said Joel Morrow, senior driver and head of research and development for Ploger Transportation. “I recently received a new vehicle without the ROI Cabmate suspension, and the contrast in ride quality is remarkable. I’ll be ordering and installing one of the new ROI Cabmate aftermarket kits as soon as possible.”

Link’s ROI Cabmate Semi-Active Cab Suspension System also has an electronic height control feature that does not fill or exhaust air in response to suspension motion, minimizing air consumption compared to standard height control valves. The entire ROI Cabmate system operates on less than 10 watts of power and is designed to be ready for CAN bus integration in an OEM factory installation scenario. The system also features built-in stand-alone diagnostic capabilities.

“Over the last 40 years, Link has built its reputation as the largest and most respected cab suspension supplier in the industry, with more than two million OEM-installed and aftermarket units produced,” DeGroff said. “Our new ROI Cabmate aftermarket kits now put a best-in-class driving experience within reach of fleets and owner-operators alike.”

All ROI Cabmate aftermarket kits include hardware and installation instructions. The kits are available now and can be ordered through local OEM dealers.