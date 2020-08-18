Love’s adds ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations to seven locations; commercial vehicles welcome

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
7
Loves EV Chargers
Love’s Travel Stops is adding electric vehicle charging stations, suitable for both passenger and commercial vehicles, to seven locations in six states. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Electrify America, the largest open direct current (DC) fast-charging network in the U.S., today announced it will work with Love’s Travel Stops, a nationwide travel-stop network, to bring public ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to seven locations in six U.S. states.

Five of the seven charging locations, located in Florida, New Mexico (two sites), Oklahoma and Utah, are already open for service. The remaining two, in Arizona and New York State, will be available for public use by early 2021. Together, the seven sites offer a total of 28 EV chargers. The most recent Love’s station opening in Salina, Utah, helped complete a cross-country route of Electrify America chargers spanning from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C.

“As we continue building charging stations at accessible sites, Love’s Travel Stops was a perfect fit because of its convenient locations near major highways,” said Rachel Moses, senior manager for site acquisition, development and strategy at Electrify America. “Providing EV drivers with the opportunity to charge their vehicles at Love’s locations will help instill confidence for longer interstate trips, and can encourage more consumers to consider making the switch to electric.”

Depending on the location, Love’s customers will have access to chargers ranging in power from 150 kilowatt (kW) to 350 kW. Electric vehicles capable of accepting a 350 kW charge can add up to 20 miles of range per minute, helping alleviate the “range anxiety” many consumers associate with EV road trips.

“Our goal is to provide all drivers with safe, convenient places to stop and refuel — and that includes the growing number of electric vehicle drivers,” said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We’re committed to initiatives and solutions that reduce emissions, and excited to add EV charging stations at our locations.”

Electrify America charging station locations at Love’s include the following:

Now open at Love’s Travel Stops:

Coming soon to Love’s Travel Stops:

To find out if a station near you is open and for a full list of Electrify America station locations, click here.

