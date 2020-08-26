Love’s Truck Care, Speedco locations to offer free TirePass, half-price DOT inspections before, during CVSA’s International Roadcheck

OKLAHOMA CITY — To help professional drivers prepare for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2020 International Roadcheck, more than 390 Loves Truck Care and Speedco locations will offer free TirePass inspections and half-price DOT inspections from Sept. 7-11. In addition, with the purchase of a tire or an oil-change service package, drivers will receive a complimentary visual inspection.

The CVSA International Roadcheck, set for Sept. 9-11, is the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world, with nearly 15 vehicles inspected every minute across North America. The focus of this year’s Roadcheck is on the driver requirements component of a roadside inspection.

“Love’s Truck Care and Speedco team members want to help drivers be safe and legal on the road and this event aims to help drivers be both of those things,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of truck care for Love’s. “We know time is important to professional truck drivers, so by having the TirePass inspection completed — including mud flap and light inspections — while they fuel up, we can save them time and prepare them for CVSA Roadcheck.”

Tire-related issues tend to be at the top of the list for placing drivers out of service, so it’s important to identify and correct any potential tire-related compliance violations before a driver rolls up for inspection. Love’s TirePass is an in-lane tire inflation and assessment service, available on the inside diesel lane at Love’s Travel Stops across the country.