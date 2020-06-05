McLeod Software, Vector partner to streamline document collection, accelerate billing and maintenance

SAN FRANCISCO — Vector, a provider of mobile capture and workflow solutions for transportation providers, has announced a partnership with McLeod Software, a transportation-management software for carriers, brokers and shippers.

“The speed at which we collect our paperwork has a significant impact on our maintenance and billing operations. We had a unique approach we wanted to take not just with our delivery documents but our DVIR workflow as well. We needed a mobile capture solution that was extremely customizable, and we found that with Vector,” said Michael Blomeke, IT Director for Bohren Logistics. “We also found the flexibility to be able to integrate Vector back into our McLeod DocumentPower environment exactly as we needed. Billing has been accelerated, and the visibility for our maintenance teams has also improved.”

As a new certified partner of McLeod Software, Vector’s mobile application can deploy seamlessly alongside McLeod’s LoadMaster and DocumentPower applications to streamline document collection and accelerate billing and maintenance operations.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to partner with the McLeod team. There are very few technologies that can offer the boundless configurability and customization that McLeod has achieved,” said Brian Belcher, COO for Vector. “We’ve enjoyed seeing our mutual customers leverage our integrations in new ways to achieve the most unique workflow challenges.”

Customers using both Vector’s mobile workflow application and McLeod’s DocumentPower application can interface seamlessly to streamline the POD collection process to accelerate time to invoice. Documents captured within Vector’s mobile workflow automatically index and check into DocumentPower. Related order details from LoadMaster can also be ingested into Vector to enhance the driver’s experience and eliminate manual tasks for both the driver and back-office staff. The integration is aimed to foster a deeper connectedness between the drivers and the back office. Indexing becomes more automated and error-free, and delivery to cash is accelerated.

“We are excited to continue to partner with the industry’s leading solution providers,” said Robert Brothers, vice president of product development for McLeod Software. Our goal is to facilitate the flow of data to and from our software to compatible market solutions our customers want. Vector has brought to market a compelling image capture solution that can add value to our mutual customers. We envision many years of successful partnership with Vector.”