McLeod to offer annual IT Security Summit and Transportation & Accounting Finance Conference as virtual events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – McLeod Software has chosen a virtual approach for both its second annual Information Technology Security Summit as well as its fourth annual Transportation Accounting & Finance Conference. McLeod Software has made it a priority to make these events a valuable asset to their customers’ ongoing success and moving these events to virtual settings will allow for more people to participate.

McLeod Software’s second annual Information Technology Security Summit is planned as a two-day, virtual conference July 22-23. The company has pulled together experts in different fields of the larger cyber security community for this online, educational event to help attendees formulate or adjust their plans based on a deeper understanding of the risks, best practices and strategies that can be put in place at their company. The two-day event will feature sessions on prevention, stopping an attack, recovery, insurance and justifying the return on investment of a cyber security strategy. The cost to register is $95 at ITSS.McLeodSoftware.com

The company’s fourth annual Transportation Accounting & Finance Conference will be held as three-day, virtual event July 28-30. McLeod Software has partnered with Indianapolis-based accounting firm, Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM) on this year’s conference. The event includes two training tracks as optional training classes for McLeod Software customers, on Financial Systems Training and on McLeod IQ Business Intelligence Finance Training. Conference attendees will qualify for 9.5 CPE credits. The cost to register for the event is $195 at FinanceConference.McLeodSoftware.com