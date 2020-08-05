Michelin redesigns fuel-efficient trailer tire for dry-van, reefer and tanker segments

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Michelin North America Inc. announced Aug. 3 that it is launching the fuel-efficient Michelin X One Line Energy T2 tire for the North American line-haul market.

The tire is Michelin’s most fuel-efficient trailer tire to date, the company says, based on internal rolling resistance tests using comparable line-haul trailer tires in tire size 275/80R22.5 LRG for the Michelin X Line Energy T and 445/50R22.5 LRL for the Michelin X One Line Energy T2 tire

The SmartWay-verified X One Line Energy T2 is targeted for the dry-van truckload, refrigerated truckload and tanker segments. According to the American Transportation Research Institute, fuel ranks first in vehicle-based costs, above repair and maintenance, insurance and other costs. The X One Energy T2 can increase fuel savings through an 11% lower rolling resistance when used in the trailer position, based on third-party rolling-resistance tests, and can increase revenue by carrying up to 287 more pounds of payload, Michelin states.

“The trailer-wheel position is a challenging position for long-haul tire design. The free-rolling wheel position is subject to variable loads, less maintenance and irregular wear,” said Adam Murphy, vice president of B2B marketing for Michelin North America.

“Michelin is committed to investing in our X One technology,” he said. “This new Michelin X One Line Energy T2 product delivers both improved tread wear while providing fuel and weight savings, lowering the total cost of ownership for fleets, especially during this economically challenged time in the trucking industry.”

According to Michelin, the X One Line Energy T2 features a tread design that helps prevent irregular wear and incorporates compounds designed to improve resistance to late-life tire aggression. The dual-compound tread consists of a mileage top layer that controls tread stiffness and stress to reduce irregular wear and a fuel-efficient bottom layer that minimizes internal casing temperatures for low rolling resistance. The tread incorporates directional micro-sipes, resulting in a directional tire for the first half of tire life. Located along the center ribs, matrix siping with zigzag walls interlock for squirm resistance.

The X One Line Energy T2 comes with the Michelin X One Total Satisfaction Guarantee.