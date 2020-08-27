Navistar, In-Charge Energy partner to provide charging stations, consulting services for electric-vehicle customers

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar, which manufactures International brand medium- and heavy-duty trucks in addition to school buses and defense vehicles, is working to provide expanded service to customers operating electric vehicles. To that end, the company’s NEXT eMobility Solutions business unit has signed a master services agreement with In-Charge Energy, an energy solutions company based in Los Angeles, to provide charging infrastructure and consulting services to Navistar and its electric vehicle customers.

Since its launch in October, NEXT has focused its eMobility development on a comprehensive “four Cs” approach — consulting, construction, charging and connecting. This partnership strengthens Navistar’s ability to provide customers with superior support in each of these categories, according to an Aug. 26 statement from Navistar.

“With electric vehicles, it’s important to understand that we can provide the very best bus or truck for our customers, but if they don’t have a partner to show them how to operate it, charge it or take care of it in the long run, it likely won’t be a successful deployment,” said Jason Gies, director of business development for Navistar. “This partnership ensures that IC Bus and International Truck customers have the infrastructure support they need to ultimately be successful in electric.”

Electrifying a fleet requires much more than simply purchasing an electric vehicle. Customers should also consider the impacts on maintenance and facilities, such as increased electricity demand, utility upgrades and other factors.

“The total cost of ownership with electric vehicles promises to be less than conventional vehicles; however, that is only possible with well-designed charging infrastructure and a trusted partner,” said Cameron Funk CEO of In-Charge. “Navistar has the right vision, and In-Charge is pleased to provide their end-to-end charging solution.”

Bob Walsh, vice president of emerging technology, strategy and planning for Navistar, said he is happy about the two companies’ new partnership.

“Together, we can truly provide our customers with a partner for the entire electrification process — from initial interest to having a full fleet of electric vehicles and beyond,” he said.