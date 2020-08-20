Navistar plans new Michigan facility for NEXT eMobility Solutions business unit

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — Navistar has selected a facility in Rochester Hills, Michigan, to house the company’s NEXT eMobility Solutions business unit. The site, which is about 30 miles north of Detroit, will serve as the technical lead location for NEXT and will include design, engineering and analysis of all Navistar’s electric vehicles and batteries.

“We are very happy to announce the new home for NEXT in Rochester Hills,” said Gary Horvat, vice president of eMobility for Navistar. “We look forward to joining this community as we create what will be the epicenter of everything that we do in electrification.”

The 19,000-square-foot facility, at 1885 Enterprise Drive, will have about 50 highly skilled employees, all focused on eMobility-specific engineering roles covering areas such as high voltage systems, batteries, power electronics, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, electric vehicle hardware and software integration.

The company is now in the process of filling positions and will be moving into the facility over the next several months while following current health and safety standards. Currently, NEXT employees are based at Navistar’s corporate headquarters in Lisle, Illinois.

NEXT is Navistar’s eMobility solutions business unit and is focused on delivering customized electrification solutions in the truck and school bus markets through its “4 Cs” approach — consulting, charging, construction and connecting.

