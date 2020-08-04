New BlueDEF Platinum helps reduce harmful deposits in trucks’ exhaust systems, manufacturer says

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Old World Industries LLC, the manufacturer of BlueDEF, has launched a new premium product, BlueDEF Platinum, which the company describes as a “breakthrough innovation” in diesel exhaust fluid.

Ten years ago, the federal government tasked manufacturers with reducing the emitted nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels of diesel vehicles, which resulted in the development of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems that use diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). Since the inception of SCR, there have been issues with deposit build-up especially with low-quality DEF, which can lead to back pressure, resulting in increased fuel consumption as well as reduced engine power. Because these deposits cannot be removed and can lead to costly repairs, the industry has been looking for a breakthrough for the past several years until now.

BlueDEF Platinum is a mixture of high-purity synthetic urea, deionized water and a proprietary formulation featuring Old World Industries’ new Advanced System Shield Technology, which significantly reduces harmful deposits that commonly build up in modern diesel-exhaust systems with SCR. With regular use of BlueDEF Platinum, these harmful deposits can be significantly reduced, providing optimum fuel economy, saving money on costly repairs and sustaining the life of the system.

“Ever since we launched BlueDEF a decade ago, consumers have come to trust the brand to deliver the highest quality of DEF, giving them peace of mind” said Old World Industries CEO Charles Culverhouse. “BlueDEF Platinum provides added peace of mind by using a proprietary advanced formula to significantly reduce the formation of deposits so that consumers get more out of their SCR systems.”

BlueDEF Platinum is manufactured under ISO 22241 guidelines to ensure the highest product quality and is API registered, meeting or exceeding OEM specifications for diesel exhaust fluid.