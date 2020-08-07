New features for C.H. Robinson’s Freightquote offer first-in-industry tech solutions for small business shippers

Freightquote by C.H. Robinson announces tech-driven enhancements to bring digital transformation to small business shippers.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — C.H. Robinson, one of the world’s largest logistics platforms, on Aug. 4 announced a series of tech enhancements that delivers first-of-its-kind digital transformation to small business shippers.

Freightquote Screen web
(Courtesy: Business Wire)

As small businesses face increased challenges, enhancements to the Freightquote by C.H. Robinson, the company’s self-shipping tool, further automate and simplify the shipping experience for small business owners while providing instant shipping options and real-time visibility to track shipments across all modes.

Small business owners have already reported saving half the time and cost when booking their shipping through Freightquote by C.H. Robinson, according to the Aug. 4 announcement. From a single online portal, business owners have access to more shipping options than any other shipping provider offers, for shipments ranging in size from a single package to a full truckload (and everything in between). These additional shipping options provide needed flexibility for B2B small businesses focused on e-commerce as they face increased pressure to fulfill greater numbers of online orders.

“We designed Freightquote by C.H. Robinson with easy-to-use technology and are pleased that we are now unlocking even more automated opportunities to meet the shipping needs of our small business customers,” said Mac Pinkerton, president of C.H. Robinson’s North American surface transportation division.

“We know that many small business owners today face unprecedented challenges,” he continued. “That is why we built these new digital enhancements using our unmatched scale, information advantage and technology built by supply chain experts to make it easier than ever to meet their unique shipping needs today and in the future.”

The self-service shipping tool automatically provides new enhancements, including terminal pick-up and drop-off to reduce costs; an interactive map that helps avoid additional charges; and even an option to hire a “Tasker” through a first-of-its-kind partnership with TaskRabbit.

Freightquote’s integration with TaskRabbit utilizes “Taskers” — independent contractors that offer their services via the TaskRabbit platform — to assist small business customers in ensuring shipments are ready for pick-up by correctly packaging or palletizing shipments, moving shipments to a convenient location for carrier pick-up, or helping with moving and unpacking shipments.

This is TaskRabbit’s first integration with a shipping partner in the B2B market. By ensuring that shipments are packaged correctly for transportation, small business owners avoid the risk of losing time and money because of damaged goods or a rejected pick-up that was not properly prepared.

“We saw a real opportunity to drive value for small businesses through our partnership with C.H. Robinson,” said Diana Rothschild, director of strategic partnerships at TaskRabbit. “We’re thrilled that they are our first shipping partner and look forward to working together to maximize TaskRabbit’s capabilities for small businesses as we continue to grow our services in the B2B space.”

In addition to the partnership with TaskRabbit, C.H. Robinson has added the following new features to support small business customers:

Full spectrum of shipping options

Since its introduction, Freightquote by C.H. Robinson has allowed shippers to book less-than-truckload (LTL) or truckload freight. Now, with the addition of small parcel shipping and temperature-control shipping, small business customers have a full spectrum of digitally driven shipping options, including the new ability to:

  • Compare small parcel and LTL rates side by side and book the best option with one click of a button;
  • Access new, cost-effective options for shipping packages less than 150 pounds, which can be instantaneously priced and booked within the tool; and
  • Leverage temperature-control truckload options and get instant quotes for shipping fresh produce, flowers and other goods sensitive to climate conditions.

Terminal pick-up/drop-off for shipments

Small business shippers can now select the option to pick up or drop off LTL shipments within an easy-to-access online portal that provides real-time insights on the most cost-effective and geographically favorable terminal locations, which can save time and money.

Interactive map and location recommendation service

Freightquote by C.H. Robinson’s new location service enhancement saves small business customers time and money by preemptively confirming carrier service to an area as residential or commercial, in addition to reducing the chances of a surprise service issue or additional charge while the shipment is in transit. And with an interactive map feature, users can quickly view a satellite image and validate their location.

