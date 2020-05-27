New Firestone drive tire aids fuel efficiency, provides all-weather dependability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ― Bridgestone Americas Inc. has launched the all-new Firestone FD692 drive tire, offering fleets a fuel-efficient, SmartWay-verified and California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant tire backed by the Firestone brand. Engineered with 400% more biting edges than its predecessor and Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification, the Firestone FD692 tire provides dependable performance in wet and winter weather conditions.

A statement from Bridgestone noted that in head-to-head internal testing, the Firestone FD692 tire had 5% better traction than the Goodyear Marathon LHD2 and Continental Hybrid HD33 tires and 10% better wet traction than the Yokohama 712L4 tire. In addition to exceptional all-weather performance, the Firestone FD692 is designed to help fleets reduce fuel costs without compromising on durability.

“Bridgestone is committed to making mobility more efficient for fleets, which is why we are launching the new Firestone FD692 fuel-efficient drive tire to help fleets capitalize on the full performance potential of their valuable tire assets,” said Ben Johnson, marketing director, truck and bus radial tires, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations (BATO). “This new tire is uniquely designed with the latest technological advancements to achieve the long-lasting wear, efficiency and dependability that hard-working fleets demand from their tires.”

Other features of the Firestone FD692 drive tire include:

3D siping to provide 400% more biting edges, which helps increase traction across many road and weather conditions.

A high-rigidity tread pattern to control movement of the tire’s tread blocks for even wear and reduced rolling resistance.

Proprietary sidewall technology and design to limit heat loss, improve fuel efficiency and reduce overall tire weight without sacrificing durability.

Stone-rejector platform to increase retreadability of the casing by preventing trapped stones from pushing into tread grooves and piercing the tire’s belt layer.

The new Firestone FD692 tire is available in four sizes in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit Bridgestone’s commercial website.