Nikola Corp. breaks ground on multiproduct manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Nikola Corp., a Phoenix-based alternative-energy vehicle design and manufacturing company, broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona, yesterday, July 23.

The 1 million-square-foot 4.0 designed facility will be constructed an approximately 430-acre parcel off U.S. Highway 89 at East Houser Road and Vail Road. The plant is expected to generate more than 1,800 new full-time positions and result in approximately $600 million in new capital expenditures.

The ceremony featured speakers from Nikola’s executive team, including Trevor Milton, Nikola’s founder and executive chairman; Mark Russell, CEO; and Mark Duchesne, global head of manufacturing. Also joining the celebration were Coolidge Mayor Jon Thompson along with business leaders Chris Camacho, CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council; Jackob Andersen, CEO of Saint Holding; and, via video, Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority.

“This has been an incredible journey for Nikola Corporation. We started in our basement six years ago and now we are kicking off this 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility,” Milton said.

“The residents of Coolidge will be a huge part of the Nikola story, and without the help of Gov. (Doug) Ducey and the Arizona economic development teams, this project would not have been possible in Arizona,” Milton continued. “These next 12 months will be even more exciting as we see this facility go up and as we add more Arizonans to the Nikola team.”

The new manufacturing facility will incorporate the latest technology to increase connectivity 24/7 throughout the building and equipment to optimize overall energy, productivity and quality.

“The reason our company exists is in support of a sustainable future, so everything we do in our manufacturing process and our building site will be done to ensure the smallest environmental footprint possible while making the highest quality, high tech products that will impact the sustainability of the planet,” Duchesne said.

The first phase of construction is scheduled for completion in late 2021, with the second phase projected to be complete during the following 12 to 18 months. The U.S.-based facility represents a capital investment of approximately $600 million and will initially produce the Nikola Tre and Nikola Two Class 8 commercial trucks. At full production, the facility will reach approximately 35,000 units annually, running two shifts. The first Nikola Tre trucks will be produced in Ulm, Germany with partner IVECO, followed shortly after with trucks produced at the Coolidge facility.

“Arizona is the best state in the nation for cutting-edge companies to make their mark,” Ducey said. “Nikola’s new plant in Coolidge will produce its zero-emissions Class 8 semitrucks and create thousands of new jobs. Congratulations to the Nikola team on breaking ground. I look forward to the continued success.”

Coolidge Mayor Jon Thompson officially welcomed Nikola Corp. to the city.

“Nikola Corp. will be a welcomed addition to Coolidge, providing thousands of jobs while manufacturing environmentally friendly vehicles,” he said. “We’re proud to be a part of this history-paving future in transportation.”