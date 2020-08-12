North Dakota’s Wallwork Kenworth-Williston moves to larger full-service facility on 8-acre site

Wallwork Kenworth Williston
Wallwork Kenworth in Williston, North Dakota, has moved to a larger full-service facility that offers 40% more space than the dealership’s old location. (Courtesy: Kenworth)

WILLISTON, N.D. — Wallwork Kenworth has relocated its Williston, North Dakota, operation to a larger full-service facility to meet the growing demand for Kenworth trucks and services in the western part of the state.

The new facility rests on 8 acres at 14058 James Drive, just north of U.S. Route 2 on State Highway 85. The new dealership is just 7 miles west from its previous location. The new 27,000-square-foot building features a 12,000 square-foot service department with 12 service bays and a 10,000 square-foot parts department.

According to Curry Quenette, vice president of Wallwork Kenworth, the new dealership is nearly 40% larger than its previous location and offers double the number of service bays.

“With increasing truck demands due to population and economic growth in Williston and surrounding areas, we simply outgrew our previous location,” Quenette said. “Now, we’re able to accommodate our customers’ service needs better than ever before with the additional service bays. Our parts department, which doubles previous parts storage space, enables us to stock more parts on-site for customers. We are excited to be in a location that provides this enhanced service to our customers and allows room for us to grow.”

Wallwork Kenworth-Williston is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Wallwork Kenworth operates five Kenworth dealerships in North Dakota including locations in Fargo, Bismarck, Dickinson, Minot and Williston, as well as one dealership in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

