Old World Industries, BlueDEF Brand join collaborative forum to help promote clean diesel technology

DEF Sign at Fuel Pump
Old World Industries, maker of BlueDEF, has joined the Diesel Technology Forum. The not-for-profit group works to advance clean diesel technology around the world.

WASHINGTON — The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) welcomes Old World Industries LLC (OWI), maker of BlueDEF, to the forum, which is celebrating its 20th year.

Through research, collaboration and outreach, members of the not-for-profit Diesel Technology Forum seek to promote greater awareness of the energy efficiency, economic importance and continuous improvement of clean diesel technologies in the U.S. and around the world.

“OWI manufactures and distributes BlueDEF, America’s No. 1 diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) brand,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of DTF. “DEF is a critical component of many of today’s advanced clean diesel engines, vehicles and equipment, which makes OWI a great addition to our growing membership.”

OWI is a full-service supplier of DEF and a wide range of bulk delivery systems to commercial trucking, construction, marine and other diesel equipment customers across North America. DEF is a key component in many of today’s advanced technology diesel engines that utilize selective catalytic reduction systems. It enables the lower emissions and increased fuel efficiency achieved in today’s modern clean diesel systems.

“OWI welcomes the opportunity to support the work of the Diesel Technology Forum, and we share their outlook for a vibrant future for advanced clean diesel technology,” said Charles Culverhouse, CEO of OWI. “We are excited to work together to highlight how advanced clean diesel technology will be the continued technology of choice for a more sustainable future.”

