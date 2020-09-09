Overhaul partners with Texas Trucking Association to protect professional drivers with TruckShield

AUSTIN, Texas — Overhaul, which provides supply chain visibility and risk management technology, has announced an Affinity Partnership with the Texas Trucking Association (TXTA).

Overhaul’s software platform offers real-time visibility for supply chains with proactive, automated risk management. In addition, the company is launching TruckShield, an app-based risk management solution for North American trucking. The app is designed to help bridge the gap between driver safety, freight security and insurance.

The primary component of Overhaul’s new Affinity Partnership with TXTA entails using the new TruckShield solution to help protect professional drivers and the freight they’re hauling utilizing existing hardware and technology to protect professional drivers and freight. Overhaul describes TruckShield as “an easy to set up and use solution” that features three key elements:

LoadLock allows a stationary shipment to be locked in place, automatically alerting the driver if the truck moves. If theft is confirmed, TruckShield utilizes LE Connect, an extensive network of law enforcement and recovery partners, to get ahead of the stolen cargo and recover it successfully. Finally, Claims Buddy, a post-accident claims management tool, offers guidance and simple information gathering to aid the driver after an incident.

“Overhaul is excited to partner with TXTA, as they work tirelessly to provide support for professional drivers,” said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul. “We look forward to driving greater innovation in the trucking industry.”

TXTA describes itself as a trade organization dedicated to enhancing the effectiveness of its members by advocating sound public policies, providing excellence in education, training, and information, and promoting a safe, dependable, and cost-effective motor transportation system to better serve the people of Texas.

“Overhaul is a leader in the field of technology that is helping the trucking industry become even more safe and effective,” said John D. Esparza, president and CEO of TXTA. “TXTA is proud to partner with such an innovative company that will allow us to provide these essential benefits to our member companies.”

Overhaul will offer TXTA members early access to TruckShield, before a general market launch in 2021.

“With early access to TruckShield, TXTA members will be able to support their drivers, protect freight, and speed up insurance claims,” said Pat Stoik, chief risk officer for Overhaul. “This partnership is an important step in our innovative technology that reduces friction between the trucking industry and insurance providers.”