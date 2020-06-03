PACCAR Parts opens new 250,000-square-foot parts distribution center in Las Vegas

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts has opened a new parts-distribution center (PDC) in Las Vegas. The 250,000-square-foot facility, which includes a 20,000-square-foot small-parts mezzanine, became operational in May and has increased parts availability and uptime to dealers and customers. This PDC serves 95 Kenworth, Peterbilt and TRP locations in the Southwest U.S. and Northwest Mexico.

“The new Las Vegas PDC features state-of-the-art technology that allows us to reduce the time between order placement and delivery. Ultimately, it is about getting our dealers the parts they need faster so we can maximize uptime for fleet customers,” said Jim Walenczak, PACCAR Parts assistant general manager-operations.

The new distribution center offers three times the capacity of the facility it replaces and is the latest addition to PACCAR Parts’ global distribution network, which includes 18 PDCs with a combined total of more than 3.1 million square feet of warehouse space. PACCAR Parts uses advanced technologies and innovation to increase operational efficiency, including stock-picking equipment with built-in weigh scales, voice-directed picking technology and an automated banding conveyance system to boost order fulfillment.

“The operations investment in the new Las Vegas facility will positively impact our dealers and customers,” said Tom Floyd, PACCAR Parts senior director-operations. “With a shipping accuracy of 99.98 percent and order fulfillment rate of 99%, the Las Vegas PDC will provide quality parts and service that is unmatched in the industry.”

The Las Vegas PDC features an air-conditioned warehouse, a 300kW solar-panel system and reflective white roofing material to reduce building heat gain. There is also large training center for hosting educational and informational meetings with dealers, fleet customers, suppliers and PACCAR employees.

“PACCAR Parts is dedicated to providing industry-leading uptime and outstanding aftermarket parts and service to our customers. We are very proud of our exceptional employees and their contributions to the opening of this world-class facility,” said David Danforth, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president.