Palmer Trucks announces plans for new Kenworth of Indianapolis facility, upgrades to existing dealership

INDIANAPOLIS — Palmer Trucks, a third-generation, family-owned commercial truck sales, parts and service provider, has announced plans to expand operations in the Indianapolis area. In addition to upgrading the existing Kenworth of Indianapolis-West facility at 2929 S. Holt Road, the company has planned a new venture, Kenworth of Indianapolis-East, at 9704 E. 30th St.

Kenworth of Indianapolis-East will be housed in a 140,000-square-foot facility and will be home to a diesel technician training center, a parts warehouse, a body shop and corporate offices, in addition to a full-service Kenworth dealership. The facility will serve as an extension of Palmer Trucks’ existing Kenworth dealership on Holt Road.

In addition to the new facility, the company’s $17 million capital investment project will feature upgrades to the existing Kenworth dealership on Holt Road, including alterations to accommodate Palmer Power & Truck Equipment, the fabrication, hydraulic power and truck equipment division of Palmer Trucks. Currently located on Thompson Road, moving Palmer Power & Truck Equipment to the Holt Road facility will allow the company to increase efficiency and output.

“Despite the pandemic, we have remained safe and operational to serve our customers. Our economy depends upon trucks to keep moving forward, and this expansion project will enable us to keep more trucks on the road, ultimately increasing customers’ truck uptime,” said John Nichols, CEO of Palmer Trucks.

When announcing the development of the new and upgraded state-of-the-art facilities, Palmer Trucks executives also noted that the projects will increase service levels for Indiana’s trucking industry and create as many as 220 jobs by 2022.

“We are here for our customers and community,” Nichols said.

“This investment will allow us to better serve the trucking industry for not only the Indianapolis market, but all trucking customers across the region,” he continued. “We’re excited for this opportunity and the positive impact to the Indianapolis community through job creation and skills training.”

Work to facilitate the project will begin immediately with the grand opening of the 30th Street facility expected to take place late this fall. Palmer Trucks plans to welcome the community and trucking industry to a 55-year-anniversary celebration at the new facility, as COVID-19 restrictions allow. Additional updates and announcements will be posted in the coming weeks on the company’s website, palmertrucks.com.