Penske Truck Leasing expands heavy-duty electric vehicle charging network

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing has opened its sixth heavy-duty electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Southern California, the company announced Aug. 10.

Penske’s latest EV charging station, located in Ontario, California, is equipped with an innovative battery energy storage system manufactured by Fluence Energy LLC a Siemens and AES Company. The energy storage system is designed to offset demand on the electricity grid during peak charging times.

“We continue to expand our heavy-duty electric vehicle charging network while also challenging ourselves to test new solutions like the battery storage component,” said Drew Cullen, senior vice president of fuels and facility services at Penske Transportation Solutions. “We are committed to being on the leading edge of sustainability and technology advancements in transportation, and we look forward to putting our new charging facility to work for our customers and the industry.”

Siemens provided the eMobility hardware and network software for the installation. To date, Siemens has delivered EV charging solutions in more than 35 countries and continues its focus on customers in the car, bus, fleet and truck market across North America.

“With the recent ruling that all new trucks sold in California should be zero-emissions by 2045, this partnership represents our commitment to help Penske and the state meet its goals of electrifying transportation,” said John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility solutions and future grid business in North America. “Our focus on plug-to-grid solutions, including the Maxx HP charging stations and Fluence battery storage, will help Penske lower emissions and increase resiliency.”

Penske’s latest station in the town of Ontario has six charging positions, bringing the total Penske heavy-duty commercial vehicle DC fast-charging positions to 21. Located throughout Southern California at Penske Truck Leasing’s facilities in San Diego, Chino, Anaheim, Temecula and La Mirada, Penske’s chargers connect directly to a commercial truck’s battery charging system, providing a DC fast-charging option for commercial electric fleets. Using 50 kW to 150 kW chargers, this charging infrastructure allows Penske to power an all-electric Class-8 tractor from zero to 100% charge in less than half a shift.