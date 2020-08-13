Penske Truck Leasing expands heavy-duty electric vehicle charging network

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
17
Penske Charging Station
Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new heavy-duty electric vehicle charging station in Ontario, California. (Courtesy: PR Newswire)

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing has opened its sixth heavy-duty electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Southern California, the company announced Aug. 10.

Penske’s latest EV charging station, located in Ontario, California, is equipped with an innovative battery energy storage system manufactured by Fluence Energy LLC a Siemens and AES Company. The energy storage system is designed to offset demand on the electricity grid during peak charging times.

“We continue to expand our heavy-duty electric vehicle charging network while also challenging ourselves to test new solutions like the battery storage component,” said Drew Cullen, senior vice president of fuels and facility services at Penske Transportation Solutions. “We are committed to being on the leading edge of sustainability and technology advancements in transportation, and we look forward to putting our new charging facility to work for our customers and the industry.”

Siemens provided the eMobility hardware and network software for the installation. To date, Siemens has delivered EV charging solutions in more than 35 countries and continues its focus on customers in the car, bus, fleet and truck market across North America.

“With the recent ruling that all new trucks sold in California should be zero-emissions by 2045, this partnership represents our commitment to help Penske and the state meet its goals of electrifying transportation,” said John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility solutions and future grid business in North America. “Our focus on plug-to-grid solutions, including the Maxx HP charging stations and Fluence battery storage, will help Penske lower emissions and increase resiliency.”

Penske’s latest station in the town of Ontario has six charging positions, bringing the total Penske heavy-duty commercial vehicle DC fast-charging positions to 21. Located throughout Southern California at Penske Truck Leasing’s facilities in San Diego, Chino, Anaheim, Temecula and La Mirada, Penske’s chargers connect directly to a commercial truck’s battery charging system, providing a DC fast-charging option for commercial electric fleets. Using 50 kW to 150 kW chargers, this charging infrastructure allows Penske to power an all-electric Class-8 tractor from zero to 100% charge in less than half a shift.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Locomation Pilot Program

Autonomous milestone: Locomation, Wilson Logistics complete revenue-earning deliveries in on-road pilot program

PORTLAND, Ore. — Locomation, the world’s first trucking technology platform to offer human-guided autonomous convoying, announced yesterday (Aug. 12) the successful completion of its...
Wallwork Kenworth Williston

North Dakota’s Wallwork Kenworth-Williston moves to larger full-service facility on 8-acre site

WILLISTON, N.D. — Wallwork Kenworth has relocated its Williston, North Dakota, operation to a larger full-service facility to meet the growing demand for Kenworth...
Inspecting Semi Truck

CVSA sets previously postponed 2020 inspection blitz for Sept. 9-11

GREENBELT, Md. — This year’s International Roadcheck will be Sept. 9-11, according to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). The Roadcheck, initially set for...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here