Peterbilt reintroduces Model 389 Pride & Class package after limited runs in 2014, 2017

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors Co. has announced the return of the Model 389 Pride & Class package due to popular demand. Introduced with a limited production run in 2014 and 2017, the Model 389 Pride & Class package’s unique styling and touches of understated elegance are truly unique.

Key external features of the Model 389 Pride & Class package include a highly polished hood crown surrounding a classic-style louvered grille sheet, a brightly polished hood spine, chrome hood side accents and polished hood fenders. The side of the truck is accentuated with polished rocker panels, bright cowl skirts, a battery box, fuel tanks and trimmed mud flaps. The iconic exterior look is finished off with a polished exterior sun visor, bumper, exhaust stacks and an exclusive Pride & Class emblem on the sleeper.

The distinctive features of the Model 389 Pride & Class package continue inside the truck as well with a luxurious platinum arctic gray interior, a charcoal dash top and blackwood-finish trim accents throughout the cab. Premium black leather seats are embroidered with the Pride & Class logo on the headrests and complement the black luxury carpet found in the spacious cab and sleeper. Bright gauge bezels, a special steering wheel and Pride & Class emblems on the dash and accent trim round out the interior experience.

“The Model 389 Pride & Class package takes a place among Peterbilt’s most iconic trucks. With unparalleled performance and distinctive design, it furthers our proud tradition of providing trucks with industry-leading styling, quality and value,” said Robert Woodall, assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

The Model 389 Pride & Class is available now for order through Peterbilt dealerships. For more information about Peterbilt, visit www.peterbilt.com.