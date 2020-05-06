PrePass integrates with Geotab’s open API for weigh station bypass, safety alerts

PHOENIX — PrePass Safety Alliance has announced that its PrePass MOTION app will now integrate with Geotab. This integration will give qualified motor carriers an additional option to expand bypass opportunities and help improve fleet safety and efficiency.

The PrePass MOTION app uses a cellular connection to provide carriers with weigh station bypassing and in-vehicle driver safety alerts. Drivers will receive alerts indicating work zones ahead, gusty wind areas, steep grades and no-commercial-vehicle roads, among others.

“Geotab is committed to providing fleet owners and managers with customizable solutions that help address the specific needs of their fleet. As such, we are proud to provide companies like PrePass Safety Alliance with the flexibility to integrate with our open APIs to create customizable and high-class solutions,” said Scott Sutarik, vice president of commercial motor vehicles at Geotab. “With an open platform approach, Geotab is helping to enable current and future partners to access our robust and dynamic ecosystem around the globe.”

With more than 40 billion data points each day, Geotab provides customers with the tools needed to monitor and optimize vehicle efficiencies, including fuel consumption, engine data, driver productivity and safety, and hours of service. Geotab’s open platform enables customers to customize their data to meet the needs of their operations by allowing users to select and introduce new features to their fleet, including the PrePass MOTION app.

“The integration of PrePass MOTION for Geotab customers provides seamless access to bypass and safety alerts through the Geotab Drive application,” said Mark Doughty, president and CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance. “We are excited to offer this integration and help more carriers save time and fuel, while improving highway safety.”

For more information, visit https://prepass.com/partners/geotab/.