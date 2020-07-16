QuikQ fuel-purchase program links to McLeod’s LoadMaster software for streamlined fleet management

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
2
Trucks at gas station
The integration of QuikQ’s fueling solutions and McLeod Software’s LoadMaster Enterprise provides a centralized interface for streamlined operations.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., and BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — QuikQ LLC, a provider of fuel cards and cardless fueling solutions, now features an upgraded interactive interface with McLeod Software’s LoadMaster Enterprise dispatch software.

“QuikQ understands the importance of automation and efficiency,” said Dean Troester, CEO of QuikQ LLC. “I have seen firsthand how an interactive interface creates better vision, control and accuracy for fleet operations.”

In addition to the current batch interface, fleets can now manage their QuikQ fuel-purchasing program directly in their LoadMaster screens. This centralized interactive interface allows fleets to update critical information in LoadMaster and QuikQ in one simple step. In addition, checks and cash advances can be seamlessly issued through the interactive interface.

“We are pleased to provide QuikQ’s unique solution into our interactive fuel product portfolio to offer customers further innovative solutions for their fleet management needs,” said Robert Brothers, vice president of product development for McLeod Software.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

digital concept photo

McLeod to offer annual IT Security Summit and Transportation & Accounting Finance Conference as...

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – McLeod Software has chosen a virtual approach for both its second annual Information Technology Security Summit as well as its fourth...
Volvo Trucks Uptime Center

Volvo Trucks offers free extension of uptime services package

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America is extending the coverage period for its Volvo Trucks Uptime Services support bundle at no cost through...
Truck on bridge

Convoy, KeepTruckin partner to help carriers provide timely, reliable service

SEATTLE — A new technology partnership between Convoy, a digital freight network, and KeepTruckin, a provider of fleet-management technology, is designed to help carriers simplify...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here