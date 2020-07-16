QuikQ fuel-purchase program links to McLeod’s LoadMaster software for streamlined fleet management

FRANKLIN, Tenn., and BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — QuikQ LLC, a provider of fuel cards and cardless fueling solutions, now features an upgraded interactive interface with McLeod Software’s LoadMaster Enterprise dispatch software.

“QuikQ understands the importance of automation and efficiency,” said Dean Troester, CEO of QuikQ LLC. “I have seen firsthand how an interactive interface creates better vision, control and accuracy for fleet operations.”

In addition to the current batch interface, fleets can now manage their QuikQ fuel-purchasing program directly in their LoadMaster screens. This centralized interactive interface allows fleets to update critical information in LoadMaster and QuikQ in one simple step. In addition, checks and cash advances can be seamlessly issued through the interactive interface.

“We are pleased to provide QuikQ’s unique solution into our interactive fuel product portfolio to offer customers further innovative solutions for their fleet management needs,” said Robert Brothers, vice president of product development for McLeod Software.