Rand McNally rolls out new TND line with advanced navigation, upgraded features

CHICAGO — Rand McNally has launched the next generation of its TND line, which includes the advanced navigation as well as upgraded features. The TND 750 and the TND 550 truck-specific GPS devices are available in stores now.

Both devices include Rand Navigation 2.0, the company’s proprietary new navigation software that features technologically sophisticated truck routing; a modern, clean interface; crowdsourced POI review; and striking new visuals, such as 3-D cities and landmarks.

The TND 750 has a high-definition 7-inch screen, and the TND 550 offers a vibrant 5-inch screen. The two offerings mark the sixth generation of dedicated truck-specific GPS devices for professional drivers.

“Since launching the first TND devices, starting with the 5-inch TND 500 a decade ago, Rand McNally has been committed to evolving and upgrading its devices with every new model,” said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. “These new TNDs mark a giant step forward with upgraded hardware and the new, improved mapping and truck routing on board. The new navigation software greatly improves usability for drivers with more precise truck routing and options for avoiding traffic as well as a slew of advanced features like weather overlays and fuel prices.”

In addition to new navigation, the sixth-generation TND devices have been overhauled with faster processing, stronger magnetic mounts and sleek new designs. Key features include:

Bright, high-resolution 7″ (TND 750) and 5″ (TND 550) screens.

Industry-tough mounts. The TND 750 has a stronger, upgraded magnetic mount for easier on and off.

Navigation 2.0 featuring a modern interface, exceptional graphics, enhanced lane guidance and 3-D cities and landmarks.

More powerful processors for faster routing, quicker responses and smoother graphics.

Live traffic, current fuel prices, weather conditions down the road, and crowdsourced and rated POIs (Wi-Fi connection required).

Enhanced driver tools such as mileage and fuel logs and the ability to create custom routes.

Improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities for faster over-the-air updates and connections.

As with all Rand McNally products developed for and with professional drivers, the new TND devices were road-tested by beta tester drivers.