Roadrunner launches Haul Now 2.0 app

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Roadrunner has launched its new Haul Now app.

The free app enables drivers to schedule their own loads, track their settlements and run as many miles as possible, according to a news release.

“Haul Now is a game-changer because it gives drivers autonomy over their businesses,” Roadrunner’s Head of Technology, Operations and Linehaul Tomasz Jamroz said. “For all the talk about the Uberization of freight, this is the real deal – drivers can finally schedule their own loads. The more miles they drive, the more pay they earn. This is consistent with our mission of empowering entrepreneurs to pursue the American dream, Haul Now means less downtime and more earnings for drivers.”

Haul Now provides a single place for drivers to choose loads, plan consecutive trips, update status, check settlements, review routes and loads, contact terminal dispatchers, receive important reminders in real time and reach out for help, if necessary, the news release stated.

In Haul Now 2.0, Roadrunner is planning to open the platform to external drivers and partners to enable enhanced visibility for customers and further enable their owner-operator model.

Using GPS location and hours of service available, Haul Now allows drivers to find available loads at their desired terminal and filter by the number of miles they want to drive.

“Roadrunner’s proprietary algorithm ensures optimal driver assignment by preselecting teams vs. solo drivers or selecting hazmat if required to assign the best drivers and ensure strict service and fast transit standards are being met,” the news release noted. “The interface shows terminal information such as an address, hours of operation, and contact information all in one centralized location.”

Assigned loads are stored in one place for review of pickup details, rate per mile, destination information and more.

Additionally, all settlement information is viewed to see the total money earned and what payments are pending.