Sales of natural gas-powered Class 8 trucks plummet 22% during first five months of 2020

COLUMBUS, Ind. — U.S. and Canadian retail sales of Class 8 natural gas trucks fell 22% from January through May compared to 2019, according to AFQ: Alternative Fuels Quarterly, a report released July 21 by ACT Research.

“Sales of natural gas-powered vehicles as reported by the six major truck OEMs, who account for approximately 60% of the heavy-duty natural gas market, were almost uniformly weaker in the March to May time period,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research.

The AFQ report provides insight and analysis, along with trends regarding alternative fuel/power adoption for the U.S. heavy- and medium-duty commercial-vehicle markets. The report details considerations such as fuel prices; fuel and charging infrastructure development; equipment prices, products and technological developments; and regulatory changes. Truck sales data and a forecast for new natural gas adoption are included.

“While the year started strong, year-over-year loses since February have resulted in a year-to-date decline of 22%. Through the first five months of 2020, reporting OEMs have sold about 1,100 natural gas-powered Class 8 units,” Tam said. “It is important to note for comparison that total U.S. Class 8 sales were down 38% for the same time period.”