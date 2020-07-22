Schneider partners with Mastery Systems to advance Quest technology platform

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Schneider, a provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has announced a collaboration with Mastery Logistics Systems Inc., developers of a new SaaS technology solution led by industry veteran Jeff Silver, to further leverage the expertise Schneider has invested in the Quest ecosystem.

Mastery brings to market MasterMind, a cloud-based SaaS technology solution for large, complex organizations, that’s built to fuel automation, visibility and productivity within the supply chain. MasterMind provides modern connectivity to Schneider’s supply chain and its supply chain partners, enabling better management, decision making, resource allocation and overall visibility of goods and processes across the organization, across transportation modes and across work streams.

“Our customers rely on us to provide the capacity they need when and where they need it, regardless of whether it is a dedicated solution, one-way trucking, brokerage or supply-chain management,” said Mark Rourke, CEO of Schneider. “MasterMind will help us accelerate the blending of our asset and non-asset worlds for the benefit of our customers and will provide us a highly flexible and automated solution that will allow our associates to deliver what our customers need.”

As part of this new relationship, Schneider will make a strategic investment in Mastery Logistics Systems, providing capital and expertise to allow both companies to leverage shared resources when working together in the future, similar to Schneider’s investment last year in Platform Science. MasterMind will integrate with Quest and Schneider’s various other externally provided systems to support the proprietary business intelligence, reporting and other key technology tools built by the Schneider teams.

“Partnering with an industry visionary like Jeff Silver will help accelerate our efforts to build next generation freight technologies. This partnership enables the creation of an industry leading TMS that benefits Schneider, our customers and the industry at large,” said Shaleen Devgun, executive vice president and chief information officer for Schneider. “MasterMind not only brings significantly enhanced efficiencies to Schneider, but it will also become the TMS (transportation management system) of choice for large, complex shippers, carriers and logistics service providers.”

Mastery was launched in 2019 by Jeff Silver, CEO, and his team. In his previous roles with American Backhaulers and Coyote Logistics, Silver leveraged his technology vision and his team’s capabilities to drive his own businesses. This time, Silver has turned his attention to working with very large, scaled enterprises to help them grow their capabilities and efficiencies.

“The industry needs a system that brings value while still allowing a company to benefit from the use of their own secret sauce,” Silver said.

“MasterMind is meant to be collaborative in every sense. We are building a strategic partnership within the Mastery and Schneider teams to achieve operational excellence, speed, and optimal resource allocation for the Schneider network,” Silver continued. “Schneider is an incredible company with great people. I love their vision and am looking forward to working with them as they continue to be a prominent leader in this space.”

Mastery initialized a phased implementation with Schneider beginning with its brokerage division. With this new partnership, Schneider will continue to explore ongoing opportunities that will accelerate the convergence of its asset and non-asset capabilities.