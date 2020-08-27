Schneider to participate in testing of large-scale deployment of Freightliner’s all-electric eCascadia

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Schneider has been selected to participate in the all-electric Freightliner Customer Experience (CX) Fleet. The CX Fleet is a part of Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) ongoing initiative to engage customers in the commercial electric vehicle development process by deploying trucks in real-world applications.

“Schneider’s commitment to innovation is matched only by our commitment to operating sustainably,” said Jake VandeLoo, vice president of equipment engineering at Schneider.

“Joining the Freightliner CX Fleet is a great opportunity to flex both of those muscles and help lead the industry in transitioning to more sustainable transportation options,” he added. “From a driver’s perspective, they’ll experience a great ride. The truck is very quiet, with little to no vibration, and a straight acceleration means there’s no real loss of power or torque. The overall feel is very smooth.”

Schneider will test the eCascadia, a Class 8 tractor, to detect and address potential challenges to widespread use of commercial battery electric vehicles. Schneider will monitor the following processes and characteristics to help provide actionable feedback to the manufacturer:

Best type of mode, freight characteristics and areas of operation for the vehicle’s charge range;

Charging requirements to help maximize the duty cycle;

Facility modifications needed to accommodate electric trucks; and

Submission of data and observations to Freightliner to help the company improve on future vehicle design.

“It’s critical that we collaborate with customers across multiple segments to further our understanding of how commercial battery electric trucks will be part of a long-term solution in CO2-neutral transportation,” said Richard Howard, senior vice president of on-highway sales and marketing for DTNA. “Our customers provide important, continuous feedback that contributes to our ongoing design and purposeful innovation of these trucks, and together we will lead the future.”

Schneider is set to deploy the eCascadia late this summer; testing will continue through summer 2021.