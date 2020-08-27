Schneider to participate in testing of large-scale deployment of Freightliner’s all-electric eCascadia

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
54
Schneider and eCascadia
Schneider is set to begin testing Freightliner’s all-electric eCascadia, a heavy-duty Class 8 tractor, late this summer. (Courtesy: Schneider)

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Schneider has been selected to participate in the all-electric Freightliner Customer Experience (CX) Fleet. The CX Fleet is a part of Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) ongoing initiative to engage customers in the commercial electric vehicle development process by deploying trucks in real-world applications.

“Schneider’s commitment to innovation is matched only by our commitment to operating sustainably,” said Jake VandeLoo, vice president of equipment engineering at Schneider.

“Joining the Freightliner CX Fleet is a great opportunity to flex both of those muscles and help lead the industry in transitioning to more sustainable transportation options,” he added. “From a driver’s perspective, they’ll experience a great ride. The truck is very quiet, with little to no vibration, and a straight acceleration means there’s no real loss of power or torque. The overall feel is very smooth.”

Schneider will test the eCascadia, a Class 8 tractor, to detect and address potential challenges to widespread use of commercial battery electric vehicles. Schneider will monitor the following processes and characteristics to help provide actionable feedback to the manufacturer:

  • Best type of mode, freight characteristics and areas of operation for the vehicle’s charge range;
  • Charging requirements to help maximize the duty cycle;
  • Facility modifications needed to accommodate electric trucks; and
  • Submission of data and observations to Freightliner to help the company improve on future vehicle design.

“It’s critical that we collaborate with customers across multiple segments to further our understanding of how commercial battery electric trucks will be part of a long-term solution in CO2-neutral transportation,” said Richard Howard, senior vice president of on-highway sales and marketing for DTNA. “Our customers provide important, continuous feedback that contributes to our ongoing design and purposeful innovation of these trucks, and together we will lead the future.”

Schneider is set to deploy the eCascadia late this summer; testing will continue through summer 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

DEF Sign at Fuel Pump

Old World Industries, BlueDEF Brand join collaborative forum to help promote clean diesel technology

WASHINGTON — The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) welcomes Old World Industries LLC (OWI), maker of BlueDEF, to the forum, which is celebrating its 20th year. Through...
NEXT Electric Charging Station

Navistar, In-Charge Energy partner to provide charging stations, consulting services for electric-vehicle customers

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar, which manufactures International brand medium- and heavy-duty trucks in addition to school buses and defense vehicles, is working to provide...
Semi in Motion at Night

Trimble’s transportation management systems portfolio features new capabilities

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — During its 2020 virtual in.sight user conference + expo, Aug. 24-26, Trimble announced new integrations and enhancements for its portfolio of Transportation...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here