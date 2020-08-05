SelecTrucks opens new used-truck center near Chattanooga, Tennessee

FORT MILLS, S.C. — Monday, Aug. 3, marked the opening of SelecTrucks’ newest location, SelecTrucks of Chattanooga. This location is the third SelecTrucks center to open this year and the 29th store in the company’s network. SelecTrucks is a brand of Daimler Trucks North America LLC and one of the largest retailers of used trucks in North America.

SelecTrucks of Chattanooga is positioned to conveniently serve customers who are traveling along the Interstate 75 corridor. The group specializes in selling off-lease used day cabs and sleepers from major national fleets and is a member of the Premier Truck Group family of dealerships. The center offers a wide selection of used trucks, industry-leading comprehensive warranty packages, flexible financing terms and business support.

“Premier Truck Group has a long-standing relationship with Daimler Trucks Remarketing, with SelecTrucks Centers in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Fort Worth and two locations in Dallas,” said Rich Shearing, president of Premier Truck Group.

“We’re excited to take our partnership to the next level with the opening of SelecTrucks of Chattanooga. The Premier Truck Group principles of providing the industry’s best business solutions to meet our customer’s transportation requirements, align perfectly with the values of SelecTrucks,” he said, adding that the company’s sales, finance, parts and service personnel is focused on providing “unparalleled” customer support.

“All of our SelecTrucks team members have a passion for helping customers make the best choices for their business, and the team at SelecTrucks of Chattanooga is driven to help its customers succeed,” said Mary Aufdemberg, president and general manager of Daimler Trucks Remarketing. “We’re thrilled about our partnership with Premier Truck Group and even more excited about our shared dedication to bringing our customers’ dreams to life.”

SelecTrucks of Chattanooga is located at 137 Gateway Drive in Ringgold, Georgia.