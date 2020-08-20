SelecTrucks opens sales center in Winnipeg; now has 30 locations in North America

Selec Trucks Winnipeg
SelecTrucks’ new sales center in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, marks the company’s 30th location in North America. (Courtesy: SelecTrucks)

FORT MILL, S.C — With the opening of a new sales center in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, SelecTrucks, a North American retailer of used trucks, now has 30 locations in its network. SelecTrucks of Winnipeg, at 45 Bergen Cutoff Road, is the fourth SelecTrucks center to open this year and is the second SelecTrucks center in Canada. SelecTrucks of Winnipeg is part of the Transolutions Truck Centres group of companies.

“Transolutions Truck Centres has a long-standing relationship with Daimler Trucks North America, and we’re excited to expand our partnership,” said Itamar Levine, vice president and general manager of Transolutions Truck Centres. “Our commitment to providing a premium customer experience aligns perfectly with the values of SelecTrucks. Our staff serve as knowledgeable advisors dedicated to helping customers find the right pre-owned trucks and financing for their unique business needs.”

The 85,000-square-foot facility offers a large selection of used trucks, industry-leading, comprehensive warranty packages, flexible financing terms and business support. In addition, the dealership features a 10-bay express assessment and rapid repair shop, a 24-bay state-of-the-art main service department shop, a 14,000-square-foot parts warehouse and an indoor sales showroom.

“All of our SelecTrucks team members have a passion for providing unparalleled value to our customers and helping them achieve their business goals, and the team at SelecTrucks of Winnipeg is driven to help its customers succeed,” said Mary Aufdemberg, president and general manager of Daimler Trucks remarketing. We’re thrilled to welcome Transolutions Truck Centres as the newest member of our growing SelecTrucks network in Canada.”

For more information about the Winnipeg sales center, click here.

