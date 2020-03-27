Several Peterbilt models recalled because of increased risk of fire

BELLEVUE, Wa. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced that more than 35,000 Peterbilt 365, 389, 567, and 579 models are affected by a manufacturer recall concerning an increased risk of fire.

PACCAR has recalled certain models of these trucks that were produced from 2015 to 2020 and are equipped with a left-hand under-hood jumper terminal. The positive battery jumper terminal cable may be too long, allowing it to chafe against the left-front suspension spring, which could result in an electrical short circuit that can increase the risk of a fire.

Owners will be notified of the recall, and dealers will inspect the battery jumper terminal cables, and replace them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 1. Owners may contact PACCAR customer service at 1-940-591-4220; reference PACCAR’s recall number 20PBA.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit www.safercar.gov.