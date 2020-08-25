Third-party testing shows ‘significant’ fuel savings when teaming Michelin Energy Guard system with Michelin X One tire package

GREENVILLE, S.C. — In an independent third-party certified fuel-economy test conducted by Mesilla Valley Transportation Solutions (MVTS), the Michelin Energy Guard system, coupled with a Michelin X One tire package, demonstrated a combined fuel savings of 17.01 gallons/1000 miles, Michelin announced Aug. 19. Michelin’s Energy Guard is a SmartWay-verified and CARB-compliant solution.

“Our goal, through continued testing, was to provide certified fuel-economy performance test data results that fleets can use to confidently make purchasing decisions about aerodynamic trailer solutions and realize real-world savings,” said Calvin Bradley, technical leader of Michelin Aerodynamic Solutions, Michelin North America. “The newest testing confirms these significant results and validates our product from others on the market.”

Two 2015 International LT tractors with Cummins ISX 15-liter engines and Eaton 10-speed automated manual transmissions hauled 53-foot Hyundai dry vans ­— a combination with a gross vehicle weight of 72,000 pounds — to perform the tests. The vehicles were thoroughly inspected and received regular maintenance before testing. The tractors and trailers were fitted with wide-base single tires set at 100 PSI. One vehicle was fitted with Michelin X Line Energy Z on the steer position, Michelin X One Line Energy D on the drive position, and Michelin X One Line Energy T on the trailer position. The other vehicle was outfitted with a competing brand. All tires were EPA SmartWay-approved and had a 500-mile break-in procedure using the same vehicle and load.

The Michelin X One tire package alone saved 6.70 gallons/1000 miles, the tests showed. Combining the X One tire package with the Michelin Energy Guard system yielded fuel savings of 17.01 gallons/1000 miles. This can reduce a fuel bill by as much as 12.6% or up to $5,195 per truck per year. To learn more about this winning combination, click here.

“MVTS-certified testing is a much more advanced and reliable method for predicting fuel savings,” said Daryl Bear, lead engineer and COO, MVT Solutions LLC. “The results provided are comparable with what a progressive fleet can expect in real-world operations. Combining fuel-efficient tires with aerodynamics can save a fleet significant fuel and money.”

Detailed information on the complete test can be found in a separate report on the MVTS website; look for the Michelin logo under “Certified Products.”