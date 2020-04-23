Transflo, ATA partner to provide vital information to truck drivers during COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. — In an effort to keep supply chains moving during crisis situations, such as the current C0VID-19 pandemic, Transflo is partnering with American Trucking Associations (ATA) on the Driver Assist Task Force platform and mobile app, a suite of free digital tools to provide truck drivers and fleets with a trusted platform with health and safety information.

“We are dedicated to doing everything we can to get word out to the driver population in response to COVID-19 related updates,” said Frank Adelman, CEO and president of Transflo. “And by partnering with ATA, we can expand upon this.”

ATA now contributes content and updates to the Driver Assist Task Force platform, a feature within the Transflo Mobile+ app that currently has more than 1.4 million downloads. The Driver Assist Task Force platform also exists as a new stand-alone mobile app that is free to download in the Google Play and Apple app stores.

ATA and Transflo have a shared goal to give professional drivers critical up-to-date information they need while on the road during challenging times.

Driver Assist offers three main resources for drivers and fleets:

Task Force: An online resource center where drivers and fleets can ask questions and get detailed answers about how to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus, keep freight flowing and streamline business processes without disruption.

Social sharing platform: A social channel where drivers can engage with each other and share advice from the road. This platform is moderated to keep advertising and driver recruiting off the channel.

Driver Assist mobile app: The Driver Assist mobile app integrates health tips, industry news, a messaging platform for drivers and fleets, details about document scanning, and truck stop locations onto subscribers’ mobile devices. Driver Assist utilizes Transflo Mobile+, a freight-industry workday-management platform with a network of 60,000 carriers. For existing Transflo Mobile+ users, Driver Assist resources have been added as a feature within the existing app interface, so there is no need to download Driver Assist separately. Fleets and drivers who are new to Transflo should download the free Driver Assist app in the Apple or Google Play store; then follow the instructions within the app to set up their fleet.

“We have a responsibility to help carriers and drivers during this time,” Adelman said. “So, Driver Assist is free of advertising and exists solely to help with information and resources for industry professionals.”

Transflo Mobile+ integrates navigation, weigh-station bypass technology and other features with Transflo’s document scanning, image optimization, and digital workflow management tools. It also incorporates telematics and the Transflo T-Series ELD, which is connected to both the vehicle and Transflo Mobile+ on driver’s mobile devices.

For information about Transflo’s Driver Assist Task Force, the social sharing platform, and the Driver Assist Mobile App, email driverassist@transflo.com or call 866-980-126