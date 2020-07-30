Transportation leaders to launch first-of-its-kind industry report analyzing fleet adoption of clean, advanced vehicle technologies

LOS ANGELES — Clean technology consulting firm and producers of the annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA) is authoring a report on the current and future adoption of clean and advanced vehicles across the nation’s on-road transportation industry. The State of Sustainable Fleets report is the first technology-neutral, comprehensive industry resource that examines five fuel and vehicle technologies across eight medium- and heavy-duty transportation sectors. The report will be released Tuesday, Aug. 11; a two-part virtual launch event is planned to share the report’s findings.

The report will provide insights from on-road vehicle fleets into the current and future adoption of natural gas, propane, battery electric, and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles against a baseline of diesel and gasoline vehicles. The analysis includes public, private and for-hire fleets, including school, municipal/shuttle, urban delivery, refuse, utility, transit, short-haul and long-haul sectors. This first-of-its-kind report also offers insights into vehicle sale trends, anticipated vehicle development timelines, real-world infrastructure and fuel costs, and the growing adoption of renewable fuels.

“The commercial transportation industry is at a critical inflection point. While diesel and gasoline have dominated the industry for decades, we are now approaching a new era where clean and advanced vehicle technologies can compete on performance, range, and an overall total cost of ownership—all while delivering significant environmental sustainability benefits,” said Erik Neandross, CEO of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA).

“Until now, there has not been a comprehensive, technology-neutral look at the adoption of sustainable fleet technologies today and the key trends driving the industry forward,” he continued. “Fleet managers, OEMs, technology providers, energy suppliers and other stakeholders will now have a single resource to help understand the state of these new technologies and evaluate future opportunities for economic and environmental sustainability.”

Sourcing data from interviews and surveys with fleets across the U.S., the report incorporates and references leading sources of third-party research and data. To provide sector-specific insights into each fuel and technology, the report authors have partnered with industry trade associations to contribute forward-looking industry perspectives.

The State of Sustainable Fleets report is produced with support from the report’s title sponsors — Daimler Trucks North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, Shell Oil Company and supporting sponsor Exelon Corporation. For more information, click here.