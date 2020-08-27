Trimble’s transportation management systems portfolio features new capabilities

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — During its 2020 virtual in.sight user conference + expo, Aug. 24-26, Trimble announced new integrations and enhancements for its portfolio of Transportation Management System (TMS) solutions. Available for TMW.Suite, TruckMate and Innovative IES users, these features are designed to create efficiencies and streamline operations for carriers, brokers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

“We remain focused on further developing our dynamic TMS solutions to provide additional value to customers,” said Jay Delaney, senior director of product management for Trimble Transportation. “These new integrations and upgrades help bring the connected supply chain together more than ever, streamlining operations and creating efficiencies for carriers and their customers.”

Trimble’s new KeepTruckin Integration, a mobile communications tool that spans multiple TMS solutions, allows carriers to more easily take advantage of key information such as electronic driving log (ELD) data, position, geofencing and messaging. The integration, which is available directly within Innovative or TMW.Suite TMS, enables effective communication with drivers and continual monitoring of hours and status.

Trimble also debuted several product-specific enhancements uniquely available for TruckMate, Innovative IES and TMW.Suite.

Enhancements to the TruckMate platform:

project44 Integration: An integration with project44 provides TruckMate broker and 3PL customers with quicker access to rate quotes and easier management of load tenders and acceptance. With this new tool, brokers and 3PLs can gain access to industry-leading carriers directly within their TMS without the need to maintain individual connections.

Container IQ In-Port Tracking: Container IQ has been enhanced to enable TruckMate intermodal carriers to track containers in port, providing greater visibility into container location. This enhancement joins Container IQ’s existing rail tracking functionality and expands a fleet’s ability to more closely anticipate containers’ availability for pickup, potentially decreasing time spent waiting at ports for containers to become available and additional port demurrage fees caused by late pickups. Using information in Container IQ, intermodal fleets can set appointments with the port to authorize charges and validate the pickup company for added security.

WorkOptima Integration: Along with the existing TMW-Synergize solution, TruckMate customers now have a user-configurable cloud-based solution for document and process automation. When using WorkOptima with TruckMate, carriers and brokers can manage critical documents, workflows and processes in a cohesive and integrated solution. The solution enables automation to improve accuracy, save time and reduce errors and the costs of utilizing manual paper and workflow processing.

Enhancements to modules within the Innovative IES platform:

Innovative’s new, flexible dashboard provides a flexible user interface that allows end-users to customize their screens to meet the user’s own organizational needs and processes. The Windows-based tool lets users add key data content to their screen; then drag and drop it into the format that works best for them. Content such as Available Loads, Assigned Order, Orders in Progress and Units are available, and users can also incorporate additional content such as Reports, Maps and Graphs to further improve the management of their daily activities.

New options for new TMW.Suite users:

Available for fuel marketers as well as carriers, the Fuel Dispatch subscription bundles offer a standalone solution to improve planning and dispatch operations, streamline in-ground inventory management, and replenishment of products and track fuel deliveries to ensure they are made on time and in the right quantity. This solution bundle is designed to help companies leverage key cloud-hosting services to limit IT expenses and requirements, while also predictably managing technology expenses through monthly payments without an upfront capital investment.