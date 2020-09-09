Truck Center Companies adds Harrison Truck Centers to family of Freightliner/Western Star dealerships

OMAHA, Neb. — Taking a step in toward the company’s goal of growth and expansion, Truck Center Companies (TCC) has acquired Harrison Truck Centers, making TCC the third-largest Freightliner/Western Star dealer in the U.S.

“The vision for Truck Center Companies has always been to grow. The addition of Harrison Truck Centers’ locations is a great fit with that vision,” said Trey Mytty, CEO of TCC. “We’re excited to continue to provide great service to their customers and bring their employees into our family.”

Currently, TCC has 10 Freightliner/Western Star dealership locations and offers sales, leasing, and rentals of trucks, as well as parts and service, throughout Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa. Harrison Truck Centers has eight Freightliner/Western Star sales and service locations throughout Minnesota and Iowa.

“It was extremely apparent early on in this process that our cultures and values are well aligned, as TCC also takes pride in taking care of employees and focusing on customer experience,” said Brian Harrison, CEO of Harrison Truck Centers. “We are confident that there is no better dealer organization to join for the future of Harrison Truck Centers.”

According to a statement from TCC, the current Harrison ownership group will remain with the company in a managerial capacity.