Trucker Tools partners with TVC Pro-Driver to provide drivers with access to legal services

RESTON, Va., and OKLAHOMA CITY — Trucker Tools has announced a new partnership with TVC Pro-Driver that will provide access to legal representation and other services for independent truckers directly through the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App.

Oklahoma City-based TVC Pro-Driver provides truckers with comprehensive, subscription-based support services including legal counsel and representation, fuel, shopping and equipment discounts, roadside assistance, and other benefits throughout the U.S. and Canada. Focused on helping professional drivers and fleets stay on the road and earning, TVC Pro-Driver has provided CDL legal protection for more than 30 years.

Trucker Tools features real-time shipment visibility, trip planning, freight matching, digital document management and automated booking tools for freight brokers, independent owner-operators and small-fleet truckload carriers. Trucker Tools’ flagship mobile app for truckload drivers is a popular smartphone-based digital management resource that includes 17 of the most sought-after features and functions drivers want for managing their business while on the road.

“Our members want to be on the road, not in a courtroom. Our goal is to help truckers keep rolling, providing lawyers where needed throughout North America to ensure truckers have proper representation and can keep earning their living,” said Jon Russell, TVC Pro-Driver’s chief executive. “We have been providing trucker-focused legal services for 30 years with a 90 percent success rate defending drivers against violations, removing or reducing fines and points as well as having citations dismissed.”

TVC Pro-Driver, a licensed motor club, maintains a network of more than 7,000 attorneys across the U.S. and Canada, and for subscribers, can quickly engage the services of an attorney in the jurisdiction in which a violation occurred. In addition to legal services, members of TVC Pro-Driver can take advantage of fuel discounts that allow them to put money in their pockets rather than in their tanks. Beyond professional coverage for the driver, personal passenger-vehicle coverage and other services may extend to the driver’s spouse at home.

“Truck drivers today want apps that provide them with useful services to operate more efficiently, reduce downtime and help them manage various issues that can impact their livelihood,” said Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools. “We are pleased to add TVC Pro-Driver to the portfolio of services and support available to users of the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App.”

Trucker Tools will soon feature a “TVC Pro-Driver” button in its mobile driver app, offering drivers more information about TVC services including how to sign up, how to submit a ticket, the benefits of being a member of TVC Pro-Driver and more.

The Trucker Tools mobile app has been downloaded by nearly 950,000 independent truckers and is used by approximately 140,000 small fleet operators. The multifunctional, GPS-enabled multiparty mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

