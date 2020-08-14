Vanguard Truck Centers opens new Volvo Trucks dealership in Greater Austin area of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Vanguard Truck Centers, a Volvo Trucks North America dealer, has expanded its operations with the opening of a new location just north of Austin, Texas. The new dealership marks Vanguard’s eighth facility in Texas and brings the company’s total number of dealerships to 19 across six states.

“Vanguard Truck Centers continues to be one of Volvo Trucks’ important dealer partners,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We are proud to be able to serve our customers at this new location in the fast-growing greater Austin area.”

The new Vanguard Truck Center, located at 2144 Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Georgetown, Texas, rests on 6 acres and offers high visibility as well as easy access for drivers. The dealership offers 12 drive-through service bays — comprising 11,400 square feet of the 19,288 square-foot site — while another 5,300 square feet is dedicated to parts. Additionally, the new location is stocked with $500,000 in parts inventory, with plans to increase that investment.

Vanguard Truck Centers first moved to the Austin area in 2007. The new Georgetown facility will be the first full-service Class 8 truck dealership north of Austin.

“We’re proud of our reputation as a leading dealer group here in Texas and in the region surrounding Austin due to the hard work put in and investments made over the years,” said Russell Fields, Austin region manager for Vanguard Truck Centers. “Our ongoing relationship with Volvo Trucks means that our customer service and support meet the highest standards in the industry.”

Designed by Oklahoma-based Fitzgerald + Associates, the new Georgetown facility has 16 full-time employees including three master service technicians, one mobile service technician and two master service advisors. The dealership and service center are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.