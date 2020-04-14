Veccram debuts multifunctional app for truck drivers with roadside assistance, free driver GPS

HOUSTON — Veccram recently launched its proprietary roadside assistance and GPS app for truck drivers working in the continental U.S. With just a single download for Android or iPhone, Veccram offers free GPS and access to fully vetted roadside-assistance companies, any day or time, covering some of the largest cities in the country. Created by a trucker for truckers, Veccram helps drivers keep their most important asset — their truck — safe and delivers peace of mind with the speed and convenience of a smartphone app.

“I‘ve been a driver and diesel mechanic for many years,” said Ronald Wilson, president of Veccram. “So I can honestly say I know how frustrating it is to stand on the side of the road during a breakdown and wonder when help will come. Veccram has been in testing and development for a long time, because I wanted to make absolutely certain that it was perfect before we launched. And now it is. Veccram offers fast, real-time roadside assistance, 24/7 365, with absolutely no monthly membership fee. And we‘ve included free GPS when you sign up, both as a convenience to our members and as a big thank-you for trusting Veccram with your truck‘s health. We know how important that truck is to your livelihood.”

Built and programmed for both semi and dually trucks, Veccram Roadside Assistance and GPS requires no Internet connection and comes complete with lane assist and a built-in speed-limit display. Using Veccram is easy:

Drivers download the app to their smartphone through either Google Play or the Apple App Store.

In case of a breakdown or need for roadside assistance, drivers simply enable their current location to see the service providers located near them.

Drivers can contact the nearest service provider of their choice directly through the app. The provider will then send an estimated service time based on the driver’s specific service requirement.

Drivers wait for assistance to arrive. Because the providers are local, total wait time is guaranteed to be less than one hour — usually no more than 30 minutes. All providers are fully screened and vetted.

After receiving mechanical services, drivers pay the provider. Payment can occur through the app or in person to the provider.

Veccram is constantly growing and is already available in eight states and dozens of major cities, including Tampa, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and more.