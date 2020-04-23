Volvo, Mack work to make parts available, offer online ordering solutions during pandemic

As the trucking industry rises to meet the critical needs of society during the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, both Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks continue to support customers and dealers with strong parts availability.

“Mack customers and dealers can rest assured that we continue to have the critical parts available that keep trucks on the road rolling,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and marketing. “Mack distribution centers are running at full speed as normal, and we plan to keep our parts well stocked for our customers.”

Randall said Mack Parts Distribution Centers will continue to fulfill orders on a typical schedule, allowing customers and dealers to place orders as they normally would. Customers can also order parts through the Mack SELECT Part Store. The website provides 24/7 access to dealer inventory, offers pricing information and allows for safe, secure online orders. Customers should contact their Mack dealer to register for the online service. Mack parts available for order include HVAC, accessories, batteries, cabs, powertrain, electric, engine, filters and fluids.

Mack dealers are also offering digital training for technicians to teach valuable skills during this time of social distancing. Some training is done through webinars, while other training is recorded so technicians can view the subject at a time that best suits their needs.

“During an uncertain time, one thing you can be certain about is Mack and its dealers are here to support you,” Randall said. “We are dedicated to continuing to offer support for our dealers and customers at the same exceptional level they’ve come to expect from Mack Trucks.”

Volvo Trucks North America also offers online parts service through the Volvo SELECT Part Store, making it easier for customers to order and receive parts without having to visit a store in person. The Volvo SELECT Part Store helps customers locate participating Volvo Trucks dealers and search and select from more than 500,000 parts for purchase and delivery. More than 53,000 registered customers already use the online-ordering service through 105 Volvo Trucks dealer groups across the U.S. and Canada. Available 24/7, the service secures parts for customers without the need to visit a dealership for pick up.

“When the Volvo SELECT Part Store was introduced 10 years ago, it was an innovation we were proud to offer our customers enabling a faster, more efficient ordering experience,” said Todd Shakespeare, director of parts marketing at Volvo Trucks North America. “In this current environment, we’re glad that customers can take advantage of online ordering and direct delivery in addition to other price specials and parts promotions available to them.”

Volvo SELECT Part Store allows around-the-clock access to look up parts, check inventory availability, verify pricing and place orders. Customer may register online or through a participating dealer.

This fall, Volvo Trucks plans to introduce a next-generation e-commerce platform which will offer an expanded range of features, functionality and benefits to customers and dealers. Providing secure, remote access to parts, components and expert support, it will further reinforce Volvo Trucks North America’s industry leadership position in e-commerce, parts availability, safety and service.

“We are always working to help our customers’ businesses be successful and continually look for new opportunities to offer the best, most efficient solutions for their needs,” Shakespeare said.